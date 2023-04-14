Members of the Reaction Group of Penitentiary Agents, with the support of police agents, carried out a rigorous search control in three pavilions of the San Pedro regional penitentiary, managing to seize prohibited items in the possession of the persons deprived of their liberty.

The Director of the Prison stated that the procedure was carried out in the early hours of this Thursday, where they seized 52 bladed weapons, 8 cell phones, 2 homemade spears and drugs. Currently, this prison houses a total number of 1,210 inmates.

This operation was carried out within the framework of works promoted by the Ministry of Justice, through the General Directorate of Penitentiary Establishments, carrying out random searches with the aim of seizing objects and substances not allowed from the penitentiary system.



USE: VIRGILIO DUARTE-DIRECTOR OF THE SAN PEDRO REGIONAL PRISON