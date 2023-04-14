Home News White arms, spears and cell phones are seized after a search carried out in the San Pedro prison
News

White arms, spears and cell phones are seized after a search carried out in the San Pedro prison

by admin
White arms, spears and cell phones are seized after a search carried out in the San Pedro prison

Members of the Reaction Group of Penitentiary Agents, with the support of police agents, carried out a rigorous search control in three pavilions of the San Pedro regional penitentiary, managing to seize prohibited items in the possession of the persons deprived of their liberty.

The Director of the Prison stated that the procedure was carried out in the early hours of this Thursday, where they seized 52 bladed weapons, 8 cell phones, 2 homemade spears and drugs. Currently, this prison houses a total number of 1,210 inmates.

This operation was carried out within the framework of works promoted by the Ministry of Justice, through the General Directorate of Penitentiary Establishments, carrying out random searches with the aim of seizing objects and substances not allowed from the penitentiary system.


USE: VIRGILIO DUARTE-DIRECTOR OF THE SAN PEDRO REGIONAL PRISON

See also  Joy Silmon Continues Her Father’s Legacy as a McDonald’s Owner in Dallas and Austin, Texas

You may also like

“Please stop teasing, save yourselves the false victimhood”

President Gustavo Petro entered Time magazine’s list of...

The second leg of the German foreign minister’s...

Constitutional Council decides on pension reform in France

Located the missing ultralight in Galapagos with unharmed...

President Petro, is part of the list of...

Bankruptcy of head center: Experts call for more...

Chimborazo hosts the national chess

Alegría azul: Daniel Cataño renewed for 3 years...

During his inspection tour in Guangdong, Xi Jinping...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy