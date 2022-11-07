Changsha Disease Control: Persons with a history of living in Liuyang should report immediately

Xiaoxiang Morning News Comprehensive On November 5, Liuyang City found 6 cases of positive infection of new coronary pneumonia, of which 5 cases were found in close contacts and 1 case was found in key personnel. On November 6, 1 case of new coronavirus infection was found among the close contacts. In order to effectively prevent and control the new crown pneumonia epidemic and protect the health of the citizens of Xingcheng, the Changsha CDC official account issued a reminder on the 6th: Please have a history of living in Daweishan Town, Liuyang City since October 26, or have any traces of the activities of people infected with the new crown in Liuyang City. Persons who meet people must take the initiative to report to the village (community), unit or hotel (hotel and other places) where they are located as soon as possible, take the initiative to fulfill their personal epidemic prevention responsibilities, and cooperate with epidemic prevention and control measures. Those who conceal or falsely report their personal itinerary and health status may bear corresponding legal responsibilities.

Changsha CDC reminds everyone to report in advance and not to hide. All incoming (returning) chiefs from other provinces or cities and states with local epidemics must report through the “My Changsha” APP or “My Changsha” applet 1 day in advance. In the past 10 days, there have been Liuyang, Zhuzhou, Shaoyang, Yongzhou, Xinjiang, Tibet, Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Qinghai, Ningxia, Dehong, Yunnan, Guangzhou, Foshan, Meizhou, Shenzhen, Yangjiang, Shaoguan, Shantou, Maoming, Sichuan Nanchong, Guangyuan, Mianyang, Leshan, Hubei Wuhan, Yichang, Jingmen, Xiangyang, Shanxi Taiyuan, Datong, Jinzhong, Luliang, Xinzhou, Yangquan, Shuozhou, Henan Zhengzhou, Xuchang, Chongqing, Anhui Hefei, Shaanxi Xi’an, Xianyang, Weinan, Yulin, Beijing, Heilongjiang, Heihe, Mudanjiang, Suihua, Harbin, Shanghai, Shandong Zaozhuang, Linyi, Dongying, Qingdao, Weifang, Dezhou, Zibo, Jiangsu Nanjing, Jiangxi Yichun, Tianjin, Fujian Fuzhou, Putian, Quanzhou , Nanping, Pingtan, Hebei Shijiazhuang, Baoding, Cangzhou, Qinhuangdao, Liaoning Jinzhou, Dandong and other regions with a history of sojourn; in the past 10 days, there is a district (county, city) where a domestic medium and high risk area is located or a local epidemic area (county, city) ) Long-term visitors (returners) and people with health codes red and yellow codes must report to their villages (communities), units, or hotels (hotels and other places) in advance, take the initiative to fulfill their personal epidemic prevention responsibilities, and cooperate with epidemic prevention and control. measure. Those who conceal or falsely report their personal itinerary and health status may bear corresponding legal responsibilities.

Changsha disease control reminder

Strengthen protection and reduce gatherings. The general public should take the initiative to fulfill their epidemic prevention obligations, continue to adhere to personal protection, and pay attention to personal hygiene. When entering indoor places or places where people gather outdoors, it is necessary to wear masks in a standardized manner; pay attention to maintaining social distance, less crowding, less gathering, and avoid staying for a long time in places with poor ventilation and closed spaces; when entering various public places, actively scan “Hunan places” code” and cooperate with health monitoring measures such as temperature measurement.

