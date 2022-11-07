On the morning of November 6th, the opening ceremony of Bright Food Group’s “THE SMART CHAIN ​​Global Food Integrated Distribution Platform” was held at the 1.1H Food Pavilion of the 5th CIIE with the theme of “A new day begins with a bright future”. This year, the exhibition area has increased to 3,655 square meters. Along with the successful launching ceremony of “Light Up Bright Red”, “THE SMART CHAIN ​​Global Food Integrated Distribution Platform” officially opened.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of Bright Food Group’s participation in the Expo. In the past five years, Bright Food Group, as a municipal state-owned enterprise, has always adhered to its active actions and participated in it deeply. Participate in the Expo in all fields and through all channels.

In recent years, as an exhibitor, Bright Food Group has brought exhibits ranging from giant bluefin tuna weighing 370 kilograms to the “most beautiful booth” decorated with exotic flowers and plants, fully demonstrating the strong industrial agglomeration effect of Bright Food Group. As a buyer, Bright Food Group has registered a total of 12,647 professional visitors in five years, and the annual intention to sign contracts exceeds 2 billion… Behind each large order is Bright Food Group’s desire to satisfy the people’s yearning for a better life and healthy food. unremitting pursuit of the needs. As a service provider, Bright Food Group has always taken the initiative to act and act actively, relying on its own advantages in industrialization and specialization, and undertakes the work of ensuring supply, transportation, logistics and warehousing, reception and conference affairs and other services for the CIIE.

According to the general requirement of “doing better and better”, Bright Food Group has been growing continuously. What new surprises will “THE SMART CHAIN ​​Global Food Integrated Distribution Platform” bring to the audience at this year’s CIIE? Let’s take a look!

Actively explore “going out”, Bright’s expanding “circle of friends”

In recent years, Bright Food Group has actively responded to the national “going out” strategy, actively deployed overseas and expanded resources. This year, as a group exhibitor, Bright has organized nearly 60 well-known overseas companies from more than 30 countries and regions to participate in the exhibition, including Australia, New Zealand, Israel, Spain, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Canada, Argentina, etc.

By unswervingly promoting the “internationalization” strategy, Bright Food Group’s international influence has been significantly enhanced, and the “circle of friends” is also expanding. This year, the group organized and invited New Zealand Synlait Dairy Co., Ltd., New Zealand’s second largest agricultural product exporter Silver Fern Farm, Hong Kong Wanan Group, Italian Olive Oil Salov Group, Israel Tnuva Agricultural Products Market Central Cooperation Co., Ltd., Spain CLUN Company, Australia Well-known enterprises and brands such as Aobai Rui brand, German BCB brand, Spanish century-old seafood brand Albo, Argentine specialty aquatic product brand Altamare and Canada’s top seafood brand FCS participated in the exhibition, committed to bringing global high-quality food to domestic consumers.

In addition, at this year’s CIIE, the time-honored brand of Bright White Rabbit, together with the international fashion brand COACH, made a bold attempt in the field of fashion life. The cooperation between the two classic brands has brought more new inspirations about a better life to consumers, demonstrating Bright Food Group’s commitment and efforts to explore diversified cooperation. With the continuous expansion of Bright’s “circle of friends”, more and more “cross-border cooperation” has changed from imagination to reality, and new development opportunities have emerged from continuous exchanges, collisions, and diversified integration, revitalizing the vitality of industrial innovation.

Enjoy global food easily, and the light keeps enriching your table

Relying on the “THE SMART CHAIN ​​global food integrated distribution platform”, with the theme of “bright global delicious season, eat better every day”, Bright Food Group brings together New Zealand venison, Japanese Japanese beef, squid, red shrimp, Peony shrimp, French bread, Italian olive oil, Malaysian durian and other global delicacies, and launched a series of tasting and promotion activities, so that consumers can easily taste the world without going abroad.

Through online and offline communication, the Group brings global high-end ingredients to citizens’ dining tables to meet people’s needs for a better life. Yinfern Farm brought a full range of Yinfern Farms grass-fed venison brand retail products to China for the first time at this CIIE, including venison brisket, venison steak, venison tendon meat, venison sirloin and venison rib six. large part. Through the big stage of the China International Import Expo and the online resources and offline channels of Bright Food Group, the small-sized packaged venison released by Yinfern Farm will soon enter the dining table of Chinese families, providing Chinese consumers with more high-quality protein choices. . In addition to venison products, Silver Fern Farm will also launch pre-made dishes using high-quality grass-fed red meat from New Zealand as raw materials to further enrich the taste bud experience of consumers.

When it comes to red meat, one naturally thinks of red wine. In the wine area, the wines at the booth of French DIVA company were classified under the theme of the old world and the new world. DIVA will provide red wine products to the exhibitors at the exhibition. Wine lovers must not miss this event.

Guarantee the city’s courage and responsibility, and continuously upgrade the city’s service system

In order to better serve the citizens of Shanghai, firmly integrate into Shanghai’s urban functions, and improve the layout of the group’s supply chain, Bright Food Group actively explores the transformation of the organizational form of “industry + service” integration and symbiosis, fully integrates into the new space of Shanghai’s urban development, and builds a new bright city service. models and new systems.

At this year’s CIIE, Bright Food Group has added BRIGHT check-in points, each letter corresponding to a different urban service scene, fully demonstrating that Bright Food Group, as the bottom plate of the supply of staple and non-staple food in Shanghai’s super-large city, is always keeping pace with the new era. Road, to promote the determination of comprehensive industries to better safeguard the core functions of the city.

In the BRIGHT check-in point of Bright Food Group, each letter of “BRIGHT” has a specific meaning behind it, which represents Bright’s original intention and mission to serve the citizens, the city, and the country. Among them, “H” and “T” respectively imply health services for the elderly and professional means to ensure that the elderly receive appropriate care, which are the concentrated embodiment of the core concept of Bright Health Care Industry. In the “HT” section, Shanghai Kangyang Group exhibited 11 representative elderly care scenarios. It is expected that during this year’s CIIE, Kangyang Group will sign a digital strategic framework agreement with Bank of China Shanghai Branch and Bank of China Jinke.

Shanghai Kangyang Group is the first exhibitor of Bright Food Group in this CIIE. As a market-competitive enterprise with functional guarantee attributes, Kangyang Group practices the mission of “making citizens inseparable from the light”, and focuses on Shanghai’s ordinary The layout of the elderly care service needs of income families, focusing on the main business of inclusive and diversified elderly care services, integrating industry resources, and leading the development of Shanghai’s health care industry while quickly establishing itself in the industry.

As a strong base for Shanghai’s main and non-staple food supply, Bright Food Group has not only made outstanding contributions to ensuring urban supply, but also in accordance with the deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the city’s 12th Party Congress on the development of the elderly care industry and the expansion of the elderly care cause. Based on the industrial advantages of Bright Food Group, actively explore the road of building a high-quality health care industry in a new era, a super-large city, and a severely aging society, fully demonstrating Bright Food Group’s responsibility as a state-owned enterprise.

The spillover effect of the Expo is obvious, and Bright continues to implement new projects

Although the CIIE only lasts for 6 days, as a “veteran” who has participated in five CIIEs, Bright Food Group has given full play to the spillover effect of the “6+365” of the CIIE and laid out in advance, through Huangpu Citizen Gardening Center, The continuous implementation of projects such as BELT COFFEE physical stores has turned the exhibits of the CIIE into commodities.

On the eve of the opening of this year’s CIIE, the “Huangpu Citizen Gardening Center & TOP FLOWER Flower House” jointly built by Bright’s Flower Group and the Huangpu District Greening Management Institute was also officially opened, allowing citizens to share the results of the CIIE and experience the joy of gardening at the same time. , continue to amplify the spillover effect of the CIIE. The most eye-catching thing in the flower room is the various colored red wax ball gift boxes. Last year, the red wax ball became famous because of its large size, no planting, no watering, beautiful packaging, and the homophonic “destined red”. It has become a gift for urban white-collar workers at the end of 2021. A hot item. At this year’s CIIE, the Flower Group brought new and excellent flower products such as begonias and vanilla plants, bringing more choices to citizens’ “beautiful life”.

After the successful debut of BELT COFFEE at the 4th China International Import Expo, Bright continues to cultivate and incubate BELT COFFEE physical stores, and strive to build a boutique coffee life experience hall that integrates sensory experience, training and social interaction, and industrial integration. Service, to convey the bright feelings of “because of light, so warmth” to every customer. At this year’s CIIE, Guangming exhibited coffee products with distinctive and recognizable packaging designs such as coffee beans, hanging ear coffee, and freeze-dried coffee powder used in BELT COFFEE physical stores. BELT COFFEE has opened on the eve of this year’s China International Import Expo, and consumers can easily enjoy “the same model for the China International Import Expo” in physical stores.

The opening ceremony of “THE SMART CHAIN ​​Global Food Integrated Distribution Platform” is not only the beginning of Guangming’s new journey, but also the beginning of a new 365-day memory between citizens and Guangming. “Let the citizens of Shanghai be inseparable from Guangming” has never been an empty slogan, but a practical goal of Bright Food Group. “A new day starts with the light”, have you met the light today?

This article is for corporate promotion, this website does not make any suggestions, only for reference, as an information display!