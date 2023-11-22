Changzhou City holds “Always Healthy” work promotion meeting

Changzhou City Takes Action to Promote Health and Wellness

On November 21, Changzhou City held a “Always Healthy” work promotion meeting. Li Lin, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Executive Vice Mayor, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

The city is committed to advancing the “532” development strategy and working towards becoming a “GDP Trillion City”. To achieve this, Changzhou City has launched the “Three-Year Action Plan for Deeply Promoting ‘Always Healthy'”, which aims to address outstanding issues in the current development of health and health undertakings.

The plan includes the linkage of “three medical services”, the reform of medical and prevention integration, the Longcheng Strong Medical Project, deepening the hierarchical diagnosis and treatment system, the construction of high-level clinical key specialties, medical and health talent training projects, national first aid ability improvement training, and the promotion of family doctors. These sub-plans are designed to gradually form an integrated medical and health service system over the next three years, providing the people with better, more convenient and more satisfactory health services.

In the next three years, Changzhou City will also focus on promoting the adjustment of the layout of medical resources, promoting the downward transfer of high-quality medical resources and excellent medical personnel, improving the overall comfort, intelligence, and digitalization of medical services, enhancing public health service capabilities, improving the city’s medical emergency services network, promoting the inheritance, innovation, and development of traditional Chinese medicine, and promoting the coordinated development of medical science and technology innovation and industry.

The goal of these initiatives is to improve the overall health and wellness of the people of Changzhou City and explore a path for healthy city construction, known as the “Changzhou Path”. As the city progresses towards becoming a “GDP Trillion City”, these efforts will play a crucial role in ensuring the well-being of its residents.

Residents of Changzhou City can look forward to better and more convenient health services in the years to come as a result of these comprehensive plans and initiatives.

