Changzhou Petition Work Conference held to promote high-quality development of petition work

Changzhou Petition Work Conference held to promote high-quality development of petition work

On February 17, the first plenary (enlarged) meeting in 2023 of the city’s petition work and joint conference on petition work was held. The meeting conveyed the instructions of Chen Jinhu, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, and Sheng Lei, Mayor, on petition work. Liang Yibo, deputy secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Yu Guiping, deputy mayor and director of the Municipal Public Security Bureau, presided over the meeting.
The meeting emphasized that 2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is necessary to strengthen the concept of serving the people, practice the people-centered development idea, firmly establish the views of the masses, and effectively safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the masses. It is necessary to continue to promote the resolution of contradictions in letters and visits, carry out in-depth “the year of tackling, resolving, consolidating and improving outstanding issues in letters and visits”, and tackle the root causes of letter and visit problems, improve the working mechanism of letters and visits, innovate and diversify the solution mechanism, and regulate the order of letters and visits in accordance with the law. It is necessary to consolidate the grass-roots foundation of letters and visits, do a good job in the handling of initial letters and visits, improve the grass-roots work pattern, improve the basic business level, and promote the high-quality development of letters and visits.

