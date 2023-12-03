Home » Chavismo buys time to manage political disqualifications
Chavismo buys time to manage political disqualifications

After Being Proclaimed the Opposition Candidate, María Corina Machado Faces Uncertain Path to Participation in 2024 Venezuelan Elections

Recent developments in the Venezuelan political landscape have sparked hope and skepticism among citizens and international observers alike. María Corina Machado, a prominent opposition leader who leads in opinion polls, has been proclaimed as the opposition candidate for the 2024 elections. However, a decision by the Government of Norway to allow disqualified candidates, including Machado, to appeal to the Supreme Court of Justice has left the outcome uncertain.

The agreement, which allows disqualified politicians 15 days to present their appeals for the veto issued by the Comptroller General of the Republic, has been met with mixed reactions. While it opens a door for the candidates, many analysts consider it a way for Chavismo to buy time, leading to doubts about its effectiveness in resolving the political crisis.

The United States had set a deadline of November 30 to see any gesture from Caracas regarding the organization of free and verifiable elections. While the decision from the Government of Norway has produced some relief, it has not been interpreted as a definitive solution. With the Bolivarian revolution controlling all public powers in the country, the opposition remains cautious and uncertain about the outcome.

Diosdado Cabello, Chavismo’s number two, publicly stated that Machado’s political empowerment “will never happen.” His remarks, along with commentary from political analysts, suggest that the agreement may be a mere political gesture with the goal of buying time.

Constitutional lawyer Juan Manuel Rafalli expressed skepticism, noting that the proposal denotes a lack of political will to resolve the problem. “The truth is that it is a measure that is not acceptable,” Rafalli stated. Stefania Vitale, an academic and political scientist, also emphasized the need for a flexible strategy due to the uncertain political landscape in Venezuela.

The recent developments have left the Venezuelan opposition and international observers on edge, as the path to participation in the 2024 elections remains uncertain. Despite Machado’s prominence in opinion polls, her ability to participate in future elections hangs in the balance, leaving the political future of the country uncertain.

