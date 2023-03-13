Home News Chefchaouen begins to create the southern entrance
Chefchaouen begins to create the southern entrance

Photo: Hespress

Hespress from ChefchaouenMonday 13 March 2023 – 05:10

Within the framework of keeping pace with and tracking urban development projects in the city of Chefchaouen, Mohamed Elmi Wadan, the governor of the region, along with Mohamed Sofiani, head of the Chefchaouen community, and a technical committee, reviewed a project to prepare the southern entrance to the city.

This project includes the works of widening the width of the road to ten meters and asphalting it, in addition to preparing sidewalks, public lighting and landscaping. In addition to creating some parking lots on the sides of the road to maintain the smooth movement of cars and to further regulate traffic and the Golan.

These workshops will enable the southern entrance to the city to be given a new aesthetic dimension, and thus increase the development of the city’s spaces and infrastructure and activate its economic and tourism fields.

Urbanization works in Chefchaouen
