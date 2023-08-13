Cheick Fantamady Kanté, Regional Director of Operations of the World Bank for the Republic of Congo visits Brazzaville – Capsud.net

©creative commons/ODILRAK91

BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of Congo, August 8, 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/ — Cheick Fantamady Kanté, World Bank Director of Operations for the countries of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC) comprising the Republic of Congo, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Gabon and Equatorial Guinea, is on a five-day visit to Brazzaville, from August 7 to 11, 2023.

During this first trip since his appointment on June 1, Cheick Fantamady Kanté will meet the Congolese authorities to discuss the development of the strategic partnership between the World Bank and the Republic of Congo, in the context of the process of change initiated within the institutions. of Brettons Woods in response to new global challenges.

This visit will be an opportunity to discuss the World Bank’s regional commitments involving the Republic of Congo and to sign the regional project to improve road and river transport corridors in Central Africa with the Congolese authorities, as well as as well as the agreement to restructure the emission reduction program in Sangha and Likouala. Cheick Fantamady Kanté will also participate in the opening ceremony of the validation workshop of the report on the climate and development of the Republic of Congo. In addition, he will meet development partners, representatives of civil society organizations, as well as World Bank staff.

The World Bank portfolio in the Republic of Congo currently has 16 projects, including two regional projects for a total commitment of $917.96 million. The areas concerned are as varied as human capital (31%), sustainable development (26%), equitable growth, finance and institutions (22%) and infrastructure (21%).

