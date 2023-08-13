Real Madrid confirms that Militao tore the ligament in his knee and will undergo surgery

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid’s Brazilian defender Eder Militao suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will have to undergo surgery, the club said Sunday.

In a statement, Madrid indicated on Sunday that Militao will undergo surgery in the coming days.

It was not specified how long the central defender will be out of action, but this type of injury usually requires between 8 and 10 months of recovery, which means that he will miss the rest of the season with his club and the start of the qualifying rounds for the World Cup with Brazil next month.

The 25-year-old was injured early on Saturday in the second half of Madrid’s 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao. He writhed in pain when his knee caught fighting for a ball and he had to leave the field with the help of two team doctors.

This is Madrid’s second important loss due to a torn ligament in the knee. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois suffered a similar injury during training last week.

And newly signed Turkish midfielder Arda Güler will also be sidelined — possibly for several weeks — with a meniscus problem in his knee that will require surgery.

The club would be probing to sign a new goalkeeper to replace Courtois before the transfer market closes at the end of August. But they are not expected to look for another center-back for Militao. Coach Carlo Ancelotti has David Alaba, Antonio Rüdiger and Nacho Rodríguez to cover the position.

Madrid’s next match in the Spanish League will be a visit to Almería on Saturday.