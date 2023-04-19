Home » Cheikh Kanté carrying a message from Macky Sall for Faure Gnassingbé – TOGOTOPNEWS
News

Cheikh Kanté carrying a message from Macky Sall for Faure Gnassingbé – TOGOTOPNEWS

by admin
Cheikh Kanté carrying a message from Macky Sall for Faure Gnassingbé – TOGOTOPNEWS

The President of the Republic, Faure Gnassingbé received this Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Cheikh Kanté, Minister of State, special envoy of the Senegalese President, Macky Sall.

His presence in Lomé has a special meaning. According to him, it confirms, in more ways than one, the inalienable and unwavering friendship of the Senegalese President towards his Togolese counterpart.

He also brought President Faure a message from the Senegalese president. “Macky Sall asked me to show the Togolese president his admiration for the economic and social performance he is accomplishing,” he said.

Macky Sall also salutes the discreet but effective diplomacy of the Togolese President.

Rachel Doubidji

See also  Shanxi Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau: Promote the expansion of financial supply by institutions within the jurisdiction and improve the financial service capabilities of new citizens_Oriental Fortune Network

You may also like

Nureddin Nebati targeted CHP – Political News

Universities bet on comprehensive internationalization

Income statistics: This is how much Styrians earn...

Are the pharmacies and banks open on the...

The famous series “Baywatch” would have a new...

After hammer attack in Rostock: Suspect arrested >...

UFOA-B U20 preparations: 28 players called up by...

Kaleidoscope | The New Century

lend a smartphone? That is out of the...

Former Governor Alfonso Araújo Cotes passed away

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy