Cheikh Kanté carrying a message from Macky Sall for Faure Gnassingbé – TOGOTOPNEWS

The President of the Republic, Faure Gnassingbé received this Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Cheikh Kanté, Minister of State, special envoy of the Senegalese President, Macky Sall.

His presence in Lomé has a special meaning. According to him, it confirms, in more ways than one, the inalienable and unwavering friendship of the Senegalese President towards his Togolese counterpart.

He also brought President Faure a message from the Senegalese president. “Macky Sall asked me to show the Togolese president his admiration for the economic and social performance he is accomplishing,” he said.

Macky Sall also salutes the discreet but effective diplomacy of the Togolese President.

Rachel Doubidji