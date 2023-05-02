Chemical plant explosion in Liaocheng, Shandong

01.05.2023

On May 1 Labor Day, an explosion occurred in a chemical plant in Liaocheng, Shandong, China, killing 5 people, injuring 1 and missing 1.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) An explosion occurred in the hydrogen peroxide production area of ​​Sinochem Group Luxi Chemical on Monday (May 1) morning, resulting in 5 deaths, 1 missing, and 1 injured and receiving treatment. The Management Committee of Liaocheng High-tech Zone announced on the WeChat public account that all the open fires on the scene have been extinguished, and they are doing their best to search and rescue the missing persons. The specific cause of the accident is under investigation.

Online videos and photos showed thick smoke billowing from the explosion site. There are three chemical towers with Luxi sulfur-based fertilizer, Luxi nitro fertilizer and Luxi water-soluble fertilizer printed on it.

The Beijing News quoted the Emergency Disaster Reduction Office of the High-tech Zone as saying that the explosion and fire accident occurred in the Luxi Chemical Industry Park in Guguantun Town, High-tech Industrial Development Zone. According to reports received, the accident occurred at 8:36 am. Local residents told the newspaper that there had been loud noises in the area before the fire broke out. An eyewitness said that around 12 o’clock, he saw that the fire had been extinguished and the smoke had stopped. There were fire trucks working on the scene, and multiple ambulances entered and exited. According to reports, the staff said, “There are several companies affiliated to the Luxi Group in the industrial park. It is not yet clear which company the accident occurred in, and we are waiting for feedback from the headquarters.”

According to screenshots circulated on the Internet in China, the “Shandong Emergency Management” microblog posted on Monday that Zhao Songjian, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Liaocheng Emergency Bureau, had just led a team to supervise and inspect the safety production work during the “May Day” holiday on April 29. Luxi Chemical Group, Shandong East Engineering Tools Co., Ltd. and other places inspected on the spot. However, this Weibo is currently unavailable.

(comprehensive report)

