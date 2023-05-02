Home » Usa, Covid: from 11 May the vaccine obligation for international travelers will stop
World

by admin
The United States will eliminate the Covid-19 vaccination requirement for federal employees and international travelers arriving by plane on the evening of May 11, the White House announced.
The abolition of the vaccination obligation corresponds to the end of the state of health emergency which was declared in January 2020.

