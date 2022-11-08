On November 7, the city’s epidemic prevention and control work scheduling meeting was held to listen to reports on the city’s epidemic prevention and control work, discuss and judge the current epidemic situation, and further deploy prevention and control work. Chen Miner, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, adhere to the people first, life first, adhere to external defense input, internal defense rebound, adhere to dynamic clearing, Adhere to fast control, unify thinking, strengthen confidence, do a good job in epidemic prevention and control, and continuously improve the scientificity and precision of prevention and control work, and resolutely prevent the spread of the epidemic.

Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Hu Henghua attended the meeting. Li Mingqing, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, presided over the meeting. Relevant city leaders attended.

The meeting reported the recent epidemic prevention and control situation in our city, and listened to the opinions and suggestions of the expert group. The responsible comrades in Shapingba District, Jiulongpo District, Jiangbei District and Dadukou District reported on the local epidemic prevention and control work.

The meeting pointed out that at present, the city’s epidemic prevention and control work is in the most strenuous and critical period. The whole city must thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, fully understand the severity and arduousness of the current epidemic situation, effectively enhance risk awareness, establish a bottom-line thinking, maintain a sense of responsibility of “always be at ease”, and estimate difficulties more fully , Take the problem more seriously, conscientiously implement the “four early” requirements, take more resolute, faster, more precise, and more effective measures, go all out to control the epidemic, and achieve social zero as soon as possible.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to optimize and improve prevention and control measures in a timely manner, so as to control the epidemic and serve the masses well. It is necessary to scientifically and accurately implement control measures. In accordance with the principle of “large enough scope and strict enough measures”, accurately delineate temporary control areas and high and medium risk areas, evaluate and dynamically adjust control measures in a timely manner, effectively control transmission risks, and prevent “one size fits all” and simplification. Respond to and solve various problems reported by the masses in a timely manner, do a good job in serving the masses with heart and emotion, and ensure that the needs of the masses are effectively resolved and various service guarantees are in place. It is necessary to improve the efficiency of “chasing the sun” and transshipment. Adhere to the fast system, every second counts, strengthen the work force, optimize the work links, find and manage the risk personnel in the shortest time, strengthen the transfer management, and ensure the safety of the personnel. Nucleic acid screening should be carried out with high quality. Encrypt the frequency of nucleic acid testing, improve the efficiency of nucleic acid testing, enhance the convenience of testing, and ensure that all tests should be tested and no one will be missed. To strengthen social control. Effectively strengthen school epidemic prevention and control, and protect the safety of teachers and students. Strengthen the prevention and control work of hospitals, and keep the bottom line of no hospital feeling. Continue to do a good job in the management of people returning to Chongqing in key areas, strictly implement prevention and control measures in public places and government agencies, enterprises and institutions, strengthen liquidity management, and strictly control gathering activities. To strengthen emergency capacity building. Strengthen the reserve of isolation points and makeshift hospitals, do a good job in overall deployment and practical training, and further improve the ability of isolation and treatment. To do a good job of public opinion guidance and information release. Actively respond to social concerns, guide the masses to strengthen self-protection, understand and support, and actively cooperate with prevention and control work.

The meeting emphasized that the epidemic is an order, and prevention and control is a responsibility. The whole city must resolutely implement the requirements of preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and developing safely, concentrate on the current epidemic prevention and control work, and consolidate the hard-won prevention and control results. The Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters must maintain efficient operation, the epidemic prevention and control leading groups and headquarters at all levels must strengthen overall coordination and emergency duty, and leading cadres must rely on front-line command and careful deployment. It is necessary to enrich the grass-roots epidemic prevention force, give full play to the role of Baolian cadres, community (village) cadres, grid members and volunteers, and build a strict line of defense for epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to strengthen classified guidance, strengthen supervision and supervision, and seriously hold accountable for the implementation of prevention and control work. It is necessary to strengthen the care and care for the front-line prevention and control personnel, do a good job in safety protection and service guarantee, and let everyone focus on the prevention and control work.

Responsible comrades from relevant municipal departments attended the meeting at the main venue. The Municipal Health Commission, some districts and counties, Liangjiang New District, Chongqing High-tech Zone, and Wansheng Economic Development Zone have set up branch venues.