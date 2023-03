Yinzhou News Network News (Reporter Ye Junsong) On the afternoon of March 3, Chen Xingli, deputy secretary of the district party committee, district mayor, and secretary of the party group of the district government, presided over the meeting of the party group (enlarged) of the district government to convey the spirit of studying and implementing the second plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s study and implementation of the party’s The opening ceremony of the seminar on the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the spirit of the important speech during the second collective study of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. The meeting held that the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Party is a very important meeting held at a key point in the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which will continue to deepen and be solid, and the great journey of Chinese-style modernization will start in an all-round way. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of important speeches, from the perspective of coordinating the “two overall situations” and leading the rejuvenation of a powerful country, clarified the key points and main directions of phased work. We must earnestly shoulder the biggest mission of the government to implement and be loyal to Support “two establishments” and resolutely achieve “two maintenances”. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to effectively improve the standing and consolidate the “two maintenances” with hard work. In accordance with the various goals and tasks set by the city, we must not only sprint for a “good start”, but also tackle the “year-round stability”, but also highlight “safety”, effectively enhance the sense of responsibility and mission of “always rest assured”, and guard the bottom line of safe production red line. It is necessary to strengthen industrial iteration and serve the new development pattern with the ambition to be the first. Take the initiative, focus on expanding investment and promoting consumption, and pay close attention to the two carriages of “investment and consumption”; focus on the “No. No. 1 Open Project”, pay close attention to the two cycles of “domestic and international”, and better serve the construction of a new development pattern. It is necessary to deepen reform and empowerment, and lead high-quality development with the power of change. Focus on deepening spatial reform, continue to promote the comprehensive land and space improvement of the whole region and the full life cycle management of industrial land; focus on deepening the reform of state-owned enterprises, further focus on the main business, continue to strengthen assets, increase revenue, and reduce risks; focus on deepening mechanism reform, Gradually eliminate institutional mechanisms and bottlenecks, and continue to promote Yinzhou to be at the forefront. It is necessary to highlight the integration of urban and rural areas and promote regional modernization through overall planning. Benchmark the city’s requirements of “building a first-class city”, coordinate and promote industrial modernization and urban modernization, especially focus on urban modernization, and do a good job in the three overall plans of urban and rural areas, development and ecology, and preferential enjoyment and security, and demonstrate the responsibility of the model and the first-class city with practical actions. style.