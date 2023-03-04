Brothers of Italy against Giani: “Ex Creaf emblem of the failure of his health policy”

A delegation from Giorgia Meloni’s party in front of the building that hosted Pegasus and which will no longer be a community hospital: “The Region has spent 26 million euros for what is now an empty shed while the hospital and emergency room are in crisis “

“The former Creaf is the emblem of the failure of the Tuscan left in the management of health expenditure”. The accusation comes from the Brothers of Italy, who this morning met the press in front of the former Creaf, now the Pegaso Center, in Prato Present were the Honorable Chiara la Porta, the group leader in the Regional Council Francesco Torselli, the group leader in the Prato City Council Claudio Belgiorno, the Prato city councilor Patrizia Ovattoni and the provincial deputy coordinator of Giorgia Meloni’s party Gianni Cenni.

“This building – said Torselli – cost the Region over 26 million euros and today it is just an empty shed. The problem is that we still don’t know how long it will remain unused. In the autumn of 2021, the former minister Speranza, the governor Giani and councilor Bezzini declared that the first community hospital in the Region would be built here. Words in the wind and promises not kept. It is angering to have lost the funds of the Pnrr which were to be destined for the transformation of the former Creaf into a community hospital , but it is even more angry to see an abandoned structure like this while the Prato hospital is in a catastrophic situation and the emergency room does not have enough space and staff”.

“Giani and Bezzini are only good at asking for more funds from the Government – said the honorable La Porta -. The former Creaf demonstrates that even if millions more euros arrive in Tuscany, the left would not be able to manage and invest them where needed. This executive is the first in 10 years to have increased health spending, compared to what was done by the Draghi government, another 2 billion euros have been added for the Health Fund. The Control Commission in the Regional Council will shed light on what happened between Sviluppo Toscana and ASL “.

“We are faced with another shame, another false promise that the Democratic Party has made to the citizens of Prato – explained Belgiorno -. This building has been abandoned since December and today we don’t know what will happen to it. We have seen that it is not even controlled so it is prey to vandals and even possible occupations”.

“The Prato health system has not been able to give an effective response to the citizens – concluded Cenni – since Enrico Rossi made the unfortunate choice to close and demolish the old hospital. Santo Stefano is too small for the needs of the city and the province and a solution cannot be found given that the Region has been able to miss this opportunity”.