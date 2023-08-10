Cheng Lei: Imprisoned Australian Journalist’s Heartbreaking Letter Sheds Light on Life in Chinese Prison

Chinese-Australian anchor Cheng Lei, who has been detained in China since 2020, has spoken publicly for the first time in an open letter to the Australian people. Cheng Lei, a financial journalist who worked for the state-run English-language broadcaster China Global Television Network (CGTN), expressed her longing for sunlight and nature, revealing that she had spent the past three years in prison without seeing the sun or a tree. She also mentioned her love for Australia, recalling her childhood memories of camping trips with her family.

Cheng Lei’s case has been shrouded in secrecy, with even her family members unaware of the specific charges against her. It is believed that she was accused of providing “state secrets,” a vague term that China‘s government can interpret broadly. The Australian government has been unable to observe her trial, and her verdict has been pending for over a year.

The release of Cheng Lei’s letter has shed light on her difficult situation and the impact it has had on her mental well-being. She described her longing for familiar sights and experiences, such as the sea salt, dark humor, and the natural beauty of Queensland and Western Australia. The letter was described as a “love letter to 25 million people,” expressing her gratitude for the support she has received from friends and strangers alike.

The delay in Cheng Lei’s sentencing has raised speculation that the Chinese government may be using her case as a bargaining chip in negotiations with Australia. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had been invited to visit China, but he has not committed to the trip until both Cheng Lei and another detained Australian citizen, Yang Hengjun, are released.

Cheng Lei’s case has further strained the already tense relationship between China and Australia. The detention of foreign nationals in China has been a point of contention between the two countries, with Australia raising concerns about the lack of transparency and fairness in their legal system.

The letter concluded with Cheng Lei expressing her longing for her children, highlighting the emotional toll her imprisonment has taken on her and her family. As the case continues to unfold, calls for her release and fair treatment are likely to persist.

