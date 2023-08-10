Chengdu Universiade Concludes with Youth, Unity, and Friendship

The 31st Chengdu Summer Universiade concluded on August 8 at the Chengdu Open Air Music Park, after 12 days of thrilling competitions and cultural displays. The event showcased Chengdu’s years of preparation and provided a platform for young people from around the world to demonstrate their talents.

The closing ceremony of the Universiade took place at the open-air park, a unique choice that perfectly matched Chengdu’s identity as a park city. The ceremony featured a large-scale stage play and innovative elements such as the incorporation of the China Central Radio and Television studio. The flag of the Universiade was passed on to the representatives of the Rhine-Ruhr region of Germany, where the next Universiade will be held, marking the official end of the event.

The Chengdu Universiade was a significant gathering for youth, with over 6,500 college students from 113 countries and regions participating. Throughout the competition, athletes broke the records 22 times, showcasing their incredible skills and determination on the field.

One inspiring story from the Universiade is that of Jiang Nan, a senior student at Yunnan Normal University and a participant in the women’s triple jump competition. Jiang Nan encountered numerous challenges during her athletic journey, including a period of self-doubt and temporary withdrawal from the team. However, with the support of her coach, Jiang Nan regained her confidence and achieved remarkable results, ultimately earning a spot in the Universiade.

Another example of dedication and passion comes from Chen Danni, a volunteer for the Chengdu Universiade. Chen Danni has been involved in the event since its bidding process in 2018 and has returned to Chengdu after completing her studies to continue her volunteer work. She plays a vital role in assisting other volunteers and ensuring the smooth operation of various tasks. Despite the demanding nature of her responsibilities, Chen Danni finds fulfillment in the love and connection she feels towards the Universiade and the city of Chengdu.

The Universiade provided opportunities for athletes and volunteers alike to forge friendships and celebrate cultural exchanges. College students from different corners of the world not only competed with each other but also shared their cultures and opinions. Taekwondo athlete Luo Miaoyi, for example, had the chance to meet her idol, Ban Niba, the champion of women’s 49kg Taekwondo in the Tokyo Olympics from Thailand. The two formed a bond, exchanging jerseys and providing support and advice to each other.

The Chengdu Universiade served as a vibrant celebration of youth, unity, and friendship. It showcased a different side of China to the world and created unforgettable memories for participants. The event’s success will be remembered by all who took part, as they continue to pursue their dreams and strive for excellence in their respective fields.

