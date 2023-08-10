Da-ye Kim, in the testimony of her husband Park Su-hong’s youngest brother, “It must have been comforting not to have been abandoned”

(Source = YouTube channel ‘Noh Jong-eon Kim Daye Real News‘ capture)

Park Soo-hong’s wife Kim Da-ye conveyed Park Soo-hong’s feelings about her youngest brother’s testimony in court.

On the 10th, on the YouTube channel ‘Roh Jong-eon Kim Da-ye Real News‘, ‘Park Soo-hong is not the only victim? A video titled ‘I wasn’t abandoned by all my family!’ was uploaded.

In the video, Kim Da-ye said, “It is a fact that the whole nation knows that Park Soo-hong fed and saved all of the defendant’s wife and children.” I wonder if it would have comforted my heart at least.”

On the 9th, the previous day, while the 7th trial was held against Park Soo-hong’s older brother and his wife, who were charged with violating the Act on Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes (embezzlement), Park Soo-hong’s youngest brother appeared as a witness and said, “The younger brothers were exploited by the older brother. ”, he testified.

Regarding this, Kim Da-hye said, “Park Soo-hong’s younger brother suffered enormous damage from his older brother, and the younger siblings said that they were very sick because they were exploited by their older brother.” Not going to is a priority. They seem to have concluded that protecting the eldest son is protecting the family,” she said.

“Park Soo-hong waited for the eldest brother for 1 year and 4 months. But instead of returning the money, he went to Kim Yong-ho and gave a false tip. He even seriously damaged his reputation,” he said, expressing his mixed feelings, saying, “If I had paid for and apologized for even part of the damage, I would never have gone to the lawsuit.”

Meanwhile, Park Soo-hong’s older brother and his wife were charged with embezzling a total of 6.17 billion won in the process of taking charge of Park Soo-hong’s management from 2011 to 2021.

While the next trial will be held on October 13, Park Soo-hong’s mother is scheduled to appear as a witness in the trial.

