Chespirito will have a bioseries about his life

“Inadvertently wanting” will be based on the life of Roberto Gómez Bolaños known as “Chespirito”. The project will be supervised by his son and will be broadcast on HBO.

A joint Warner Bros. production will feature a television bioseries about the man behind such well-known characters as Chaparrón Bonaparte, El Chavo, El Chapulín Colorado and El Chompiras. HBO Max will stream content from Discovery and THR3 Media Group.

The narrative, titled “Sin querer quierendo,” will describe the personal and professional story of the author who developed more than 100 characters and who came to represent Latino culture. The son of “Chespirito”, Roberto Gómez Fernández, is in charge of the project. On November 28, 2014, “Chespirito” died, who had been married to actress Florinda Meza. Since he has had disagreements with the rest of the family, it is unknown if Florinda Meza, who has supervised the career of “Chespirito” in recent years, will be part of the project’s creative team.

One of the greatest comedians of all time, Roberto Gómez Bolaños is currently considered an icon of family humor and entertainment in Spanish.

In addition, HBO Max did not mention when it began recording or when it will premiere. The actor in charge of interpreting Gómez Bolaños is also unknown. Adal Ramones, a comedian and actor from Mexico is rumored to represent him.

It only remains to say that for many this bioseries will allow them to learn more about one of the greatest comedians of all time.