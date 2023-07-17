Home » Child Critically Injured After Fall on Ride at Illinois Festival
Child Critically Injured After Fall on Ride at Illinois Festival

Antioch, Ill. – In a horrifying incident, a 10-year-old boy was critically injured after falling from a ride at the Taste of Summer festival in Antioch, Illinois on Sunday. The incident occurred on the Moby Dick ride, which spins and goes up and down with increasing speed, ultimately blocking people at their shoulders.

Eyewitnesses described the terrifying moment when the boy plummeted to the ground. Erin Maloney, who was waiting in line with her son to ride the Moby Dick, recalled, “I turned around and I heard a woman scream. And my son said, ‘Mom, look.’ I turned around and this little boy was on the pavement, not moving or responding.”

Emergency services rushed to the scene and immediately transported the boy to a nearby hospital. As of Monday, his condition remains critical, and no updates regarding his health have been released.

Following the incident, Antioch Mayor Scott Gartner made the decision to close down all rides for the remainder of the festival. “The carnival was packed, so a lot of people got to experience seeing it,” said Charles Smith, operations commander for the Antioch police department. “It is a traumatic event for our community.”

This incident has raised concerns over ride safety at festivals and amusement parks. Shockingly, this is not the only incident that has occurred during the summer season. Just two days ago, on July 2, eight people were left stranded upside down on a roller coaster at a festival in Crandon, Wisconsin. In another incident on June 30, a significant crack was discovered in a support column of Fury 325, one of the tallest roller coasters at Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The incident has left festival-goers and authorities questioning the safety measures implemented by ride operators. Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and authorities are determined to provide answers to prevent similar incidents in the future.

As the community of Antioch grapples with this traumatic event, thoughts and prayers pour in for the young boy and his family.

