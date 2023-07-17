Title: Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s Absence Fuels Speculation and Unease

Subtitle: Prolonged absence raises questions about health and potential trouble within the Chinese Communist Party

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s sudden and prolonged absence from public life has triggered speculation regarding his health and potential political troubles. Since his appointment to the position in December, Qin had been actively engaged in pushing China‘s agenda on the global stage. However, as weeks passed without any public appearances or updates, concerns and rumors continue to swirl both within and outside of China.

Qin’s last public engagements were held on June 25, including talks with diplomats from Vietnam, Russia, and Sri Lanka. However, since then, there has been an unsettling silence surrounding his whereabouts and well-being. His absence became more conspicuous when his scheduled meeting with the European Union foreign policy chief was canceled, and he failed to attend a meeting of Southeast Asian countries in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Online speculation about Qin’s health and condition has grown, as sudden disappearances of senior Chinese officials often raise concerns about potential political trouble. The Chinese government did acknowledge last week that Qin’s absence from the Jakarta meeting was due to health reasons but refrained from providing further details or updates. Journalists in Beijing have repeatedly sought information about Qin’s return to work, only to receive the response that officials have “no information” to share.

The secrecy surrounding top officials’ personal lives and health is rooted in the Chinese Communist Party’s modus operandi. Notably, when President Xi Jinping disappeared for two weeks in 2012, missing a meeting with then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, it ignited widespread speculation. The absence of transparency can undermine the party’s efforts to control the narrative, especially in this case where Qin’s absence intersects with China‘s intensified diplomatic efforts to ease tensions with Western powers and strengthen ties with neighboring Asian countries.

If Qin has indeed fallen ill and is in recovery, the episode exemplifies how the party’s aversion to sharing bad news can inadvertently undermine its objectives. Willy Wo-Lap Lam, a researcher at the Jamestown Foundation, emphasized that the secrecy shrouding such an important official as the foreign minister is perplexing and speaks to the heavily controlled nature of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Qin Gang’s rapid rise within the Communist Party ranks adds another layer of significance to his absence. Having been appointed China‘s ambassador to Washington in July 2021, he ascended to the position of foreign minister just 17 months later, a testament to his loyalty and trustworthiness in Xi’s eyes. The possibility that Qin may have incurred the disapproval of party leadership could potentially reflect poorly on Xi, who has championed Qin’s ascent along with a cohort of other loyal officials.

In the absence of official information, overseas Chinese commentators have put forth various theories, including speculations about personal affairs potentially causing Qin’s troubles. These rumors have gained significant traction, even reaching Taiwan. However, Chinese officials remain tight-lipped, with spokesperson Mao Ning stating that she has no knowledge of the matters raised.

As questions continue to mount, both within and outside of China, Deng Yuwen, a former editor of a Communist Party newspaper turned commentator, reveals that even officials within the system are wondering about Qin’s status. They are eagerly awaiting Qin’s reappearance or further details from Beijing to dispel the uncertainty. Failure to address the situation may exacerbate the speculation and apprehension surrounding the foreign minister’s absence.

China‘s ruling Communist Party’s preference for secrecy and its information control mechanisms stand at odds with the concerns raised by Qin Gang’s prolonged absence. As the international community and domestic observers closely monitor developments, there is growing anticipation for clarity regarding the health and well-being of Qin, a pivotal figure in China‘s diplomatic efforts on the global stage.

