Child prodigy who graduated from college at age 13

“No matter how many accomplishments I have, I go out there and have fun,” said Elijah Muhammad, who earned a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity and computer science. He is the youngest African American to do so, according to his family.

Just days after his 15-year-old sister graduated from an American university, so did a 13-year-old boy. Elijah Muhammad has a college degree, while most teenagers his age are just starting high school.

The young African-American graduated from Oklahoma City Community College with a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity and information technology. “I received my ten IBM certifications from Course Zero. I am certified in IT by Google. The teen graduated with a bachelor’s degree in computer science and cybersecurity at the youngest age among black Americans, according to his family.

I wasn’t fully aware of the effects until my father explained everything to me and said, “You’re really doing this.” Elijah said, “You’re the youngest to do it.”

He claims that despite his prodigious abilities, he still feels like a typical 13-year-old boy. Despite all my accomplishments, I still have fun playing basketball, going out and swimming, the young man said. His family is incredibly happy. “He is the smartest person I know. And whether you’re older or not, it’s like I’ve never seen anything like him,” according to his sister Shania, who recently graduated from college at the age of 15.

Shania also made history: According to Oklahoma’s News 4, at the age of 13, she was the youngest student to enroll at Oklahoma City Community College. According to Shania, “We are the invisible black scholars of the world.” “Because we are not accepted by society, we do not receive the press that athletes, artists and influencers receive from social networks.”

Elijah is also enrolled at Ohio State University, where he is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in forensic science and cybersecurity. Dr. Vincent Bridges, the school’s vice president for academic affairs, said he thought Elijah was the first of many more students to be like him. “We will see a lot more people, like Elijah, showing that they are cognitively ready and that they want to take that step.”