The dragon fruit! So you can prevent anemia with this fruit

Avoid anemia with the fruit of the pitahaya, a food high in iron and essential to transport oxygen through the body.

Anemia is a problem that occurs when the blood produces a lower than normal number of healthy red blood cells. When this happens, the body doesn’t get enough oxygen-rich blood. This disease can be suffered by anyone, at any time. It is important to pay attention to the symptoms because they can be a warning sign of other health problems such as bleeding in the stomach, cancer, kidney disease, among others.

Therefore, it is necessary to be attentive to the symptoms of this condition. Some of them will be mentioned below:

Possess weakness, feel tired frequently.

Headaches.

Difficulty thinking or concentrating.

Loss of appetite.

Numbness and tingling in the hands and feet.

Irritability.

Brittle nails.

Dizziness on standing up.

Pale skin color.

Shortness of breath after mild activity, even at rest.

Abnormal or heavier menstrual bleeding in women.

Pitahaya can prevent anemia

Those people who suffer from this disease can consume pitaya or dragon fruit. This fruit is of Antillean origin and means “scaly fruit”, its fruit is oval, rounded and elongated, with red, white or yellow pulp and small black seeds. Its appearance is unmistakable, it is an extremely striking exotic fruit that captivates you with its colors.

Similarly, this fruit has a high iron content, an essential mineral to transport oxygen through the body, thus preventing anemia. Likewise, among its nutrients it has vitamin C, which promotes the absorption of iron at the intestinal level, particularly that which is extracted from fruits and vegetables.

In addition, the consumption of this fruit can lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. This is because it has fiber, which prevents the absorption of cholesterol in the small intestine.

