“It was me”. The father of the 2-year-old girl who made a 10-meter flight falling from the window of the house, confesses to having launched the little one from the house on the third floor of a building located on Corso San Vincenzo Ferreri, in Fisciano, in the Salerno area. .

The investigation, coordinated by the prosecutor of Nocera Inferiore, and entrusted to the carabinieri, will have to clarify the reasons for a crazy gesture, possibly triggered following a dispute between the spouses.