The notice of the ordinary teacher competition for nursery and primary schools has been published. Applications can be submitted from 11 December to 9 January at 11.59pm.

The article Childhood and primary school teachers competition, here is the NOTICE: applications from 11 December to 9 January. Who can participate and how the tests will take place seems to be the first on Orizzonte Scuola Notizie.

Share this: Facebook

X

