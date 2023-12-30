Childhood and primary school teachers competition, here is the NOTICE: applications from 11 December to 9 January. Who can participate and how the tests will take place

16
The notice of the ordinary teacher competition for nursery and primary schools has been published. Applications can be submitted from 11 December to 9 January at 11.59pm.
The notice of the ordinary teacher competition for nursery and primary schools has been published.
