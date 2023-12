The knee operation carried out on Marco Schwarz by specialist Christian Fink at the Hochrum Private Clinic was carried out without any complications on Friday. “The procedure took about an hour and a half. The anterior cruciate ligament, the medial meniscus and the cartilage damage were surgically repaired,” Fink was quoted as saying in an ÖSV broadcast. All-rounder Schwarz sustained the injuries on Thursday during the downhill run in Bormio.

