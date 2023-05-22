Home » Children find dead woman in schoolyard in Recklinghausen – Ruhr area – news
News

by admin
“Sadly, one or more school children are said to have found the woman. They thought she was just sleeping.”police spokeswoman Corinna Kutschke described the incident.

The children and teachers were looked after by pastors and classes at the school were completely cancelled. The woman’s body is said to have been in the back area of ​​the schoolyard, which is not directly visible from the street. According to police, it is a young woman. The exact age and identity of the woman are not yet known.

The police set up a homicide squad. Further findings can be expected in the next few hours.

