Roland Garros | Roland Garros organizers offer cyberbullying help to tennis players

“We are not going to accept any form of violence at our tournament,” said Federation Director Caroline Flaissier. “We are proud to be the first Grand Slam tournament to offer players how to effectively protect themselves from cyberbullying. We want to protect players from this harmful behavior and allow them to be in the best frame of mind during the tournament,” she said.
With the help of artificial intelligence, posts will be evaluated in real time on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok and Discord.