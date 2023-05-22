Home » Roland Garros | Roland Garros organizers offer cyberbullying help to tennis players
Sports

Roland Garros | Roland Garros organizers offer cyberbullying help to tennis players

by admin
Roland Garros | Roland Garros organizers offer cyberbullying help to tennis players

“We are not going to accept any form of violence at our tournament,” said Federation Director Caroline Flaissier. “We are proud to be the first Grand Slam tournament to offer players how to effectively protect themselves from cyberbullying. We want to protect players from this harmful behavior and allow them to be in the best frame of mind during the tournament,” she said.

With the help of artificial intelligence, posts will be evaluated in real time on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok and Discord.

See also  Premier League, Liverpool-Arsenal 4.0: Klopp's team dominates

You may also like

Naples, Spalletti’s Panda personalized for the 2023 championship....

ISU Inspects Preparations for the Finals of the...

Capital gains Juve, the trial and the sentence...

“In the success of Manchester City, there is...

Roma-Salernitana on TV and streaming: where to see...

“Welcome to Nanxi for the Asian Games” Zhejiang...

Conference League: Del Cerro Grande referees Fiorentina-West Ham...

Inter-Manchester City tickets: here’s how to buy them...

Sudirman Cup three consecutive championships, Guoyu wins and...

Football: Dortmund is still missing “a damn victory”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy