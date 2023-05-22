At home in the DRC, there are also beautiful first names in local languages ​​~ 1+ with Mejeh

Most Congolese have French, English, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish first names… Every day we come across Alain, Carla, Miguel, Vladimir, Jason, Denzel etc, but did you know that there are beautiful first names purely Congolese such as Elikya, Kenaya, Kimia, Diba or even Pamoja?
Whether they originate from Lingala, Kikongo, Swahili or even a language spoken in the DRC, or whether they are of Christian inspiration, Congolese first names reflect the cultural richness of the country by combining traditional and more modern influences.
Congolese families are very attached to the meaning and origin of the first names they give to their babies. They choose them with great care because they are a way for parents to transmit their culture and values to their children.
Congolese first names: sometimes surprising, but always rich in meaning
These first names are sometimes surprising in the eyes of Westerners, because they are sometimes taken from common nouns and adjectives. They refer to the wishes that parents have for their children, to the feelings they have towards them, to the miracle of a birth for a couple who had difficulty procreating or even some are invented by combining the first names of two parents. .
Thus, we present to you a certain number of first names in this article, with a zoom on their origin and meaning. They can be given to girls as well as boys.
He created : Lingala first name, which means He created
accent : Swahili first name which means Merci
Baraka : Swahili name meaning Blessing
Right : Yombe first name which means Palm
Evil : Lingala first name meaning Promise
Wisdom : Swahili first name which means Wisdom
Imani : Swahili first name meaning He was
Kenaya : A purely Kinshasa first name, it emerges from the mixture of words Glory be to Yahweh meaning Glory to God
Chemistry : Lingala first name which means Peace
Lola : First name of Lingala origin meaning Ciel
Love : Swahili first name which means Amour
Maya : First name of téké origin meaning One
Months : First name Kikongo which means The moonlight
Projects : First name from Kinshasa. It is a combination of French words Miracle of God
Nayé : Lingala first name which means He arrived
Here they are : Lingala first name meaning I am the
Together : Swahili first name meaning Unit, ensemble
Sema : Swahili first name which means Speak
Thank you : First name of Swahili origin meaning Thanks
Sik’awa : Lingala first name which means NOW
Such : Téké first name meaning He was
Tim : First name of kikongo origin which means Heart
Yanola : Lingala first name meaning Answer meby the way, it is used during prayers or in an exchange.
Even today, the rate of Congolese who give these traditional and original first names to children is very low. Over time, we hope that these first names cross Congolese borders.