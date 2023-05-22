At home in the DRC, there are also beautiful first names in local languages ​​~ 1+ with Mejeh

Most Congolese have French, English, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish first names… Every day we come across Alain, Carla, Miguel, Vladimir, Jason, Denzel etc, but did you know that there are beautiful first names purely Congolese such as Elikya, Kenaya, Kimia, Diba or even Pamoja?

Whether they originate from Lingala, Kikongo, Swahili or even a language spoken in the DRC, or whether they are of Christian inspiration, Congolese first names reflect the cultural richness of the country by combining traditional and more modern influences.

Congolese families are very attached to the meaning and origin of the first names they give to their babies. They choose them with great care because they are a way for parents to transmit their culture and values ​​to their children.

Photo credit: Pexels, photographer: Daniel Tijesuni

Congolese first names: sometimes surprising, but always rich in meaning

These first names are sometimes surprising in the eyes of Westerners, because they are sometimes taken from common nouns and adjectives. They refer to the wishes that parents have for their children, to the feelings they have towards them, to the miracle of a birth for a couple who had difficulty procreating or even some are invented by combining the first names of two parents. .

Photo credit: Pexels

Thus, we present to you a certain number of first names in this article, with a zoom on their origin and meaning. They can be given to girls as well as boys.

He created : Lingala first name, which means He created

accent : Swahili first name which means Merci

Baraka : Swahili name meaning Blessing

Right : Yombe first name which means Palm

Evil : Lingala first name meaning Promise

Wisdom : Swahili first name which means Wisdom

Imani : Swahili first name meaning He was

Kenaya : A purely Kinshasa first name, it emerges from the mixture of words Glory be to Yahweh meaning Glory to God

Chemistry : Lingala first name which means Peace

Lola : First name of Lingala origin meaning Ciel

Love : Swahili first name which means Amour

Maya : First name of téké origin meaning One

Months : First name Kikongo which means The moonlight

Projects : First name from Kinshasa. It is a combination of French words Miracle of God

Nayé : Lingala first name which means He arrived

Here they are : Lingala first name meaning I am the

Together : Swahili first name meaning Unit, ensemble

Sema : Swahili first name which means Speak

Thank you : First name of Swahili origin meaning Thanks

Sik’awa : Lingala first name which means NOW

Such : Téké first name meaning He was

Tim : First name of kikongo origin which means Heart

Yanola : Lingala first name meaning Answer meby the way, it is used during prayers or in an exchange.

Even today, the rate of Congolese who give these traditional and original first names to children is very low. Over time, we hope that these first names cross Congolese borders.