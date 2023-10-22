China Coast Guard Takes Action to Stop Philippines’ Illegal Intrusion into Ren’ai Reef

In a recent statement, China Coast Guard Spokesperson Gan Yu addressed the Philippines’ unlawful intrusion into Ren’ai Reef. Despite multiple warnings from China, the Philippines persisted in sending two transport ships and two coast guard ships to trespass into the waters adjacent to Ren’ai Reef in China‘s Nansha Islands.

The purpose of this intrusion was to deliver illegal construction materials to the warships illegally stationed on the beach. In response, the Chinese Coast Guard took control measures in accordance with the law, seizing the Philippine ships carrying illegal building materials. Temporary special arrangements were made to allow the Philippines to transport essential supplies such as food.

China‘s actions were reasonable, legal, and professional. However, the Philippine ship ignored China‘s warnings and dangerously approached the Chinese ship in an unsafe manner, resulting in a collision. The responsibility for this collision lies entirely with the Philippines.

China has indisputable sovereignty over the Nansha Islands, including Second Thomas Shoal, and its adjacent waters. The actions of the Philippines not only violate China‘s territorial sovereignty but also go against the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea and their own commitments.

China urges the Philippines to immediately cease their infringing actions. The China Coast Guard will continue to carry out rights protection and law enforcement activities in waters under China‘s jurisdiction, firmly safeguarding national sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

The interception and control of Philippine ships by Chinese ships that violate infringement and provocation are conducted in accordance with laws and regulations. The Philippine ship’s dangerous approach resulted in the collision, further highlighting the Philippines’ disregard for maritime safety.

China‘s response to this incident demonstrates its commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region. It is crucial for all parties involved to respect international laws and agreements to prevent further escalation of tensions.

Share this: Facebook

X

