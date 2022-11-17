Source title: From 0-12 o’clock on November 17, Chongqing newly added “42+817” local infections, and 2310 new positive people to be diagnosed

On November 17, the Municipal Government Information Office held the 142nd press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. Li Pan, deputy director of the Municipal Health and Health Commission, reported that from 0-12 on November 17, there were new local confirmed cases in Chongqing. 42 cases (9 cases in Nan’an District, 5 cases in Dianjiang County, 4 cases each in Yuzhong District, Banan District, and Liangping District, 3 cases each in Shapingba District, Changshou District, and Jiangjin District, 2 cases in Nanchuan District, Jiulongpo District, and Yongchuan District , Rongchang District, Kaizhou District, Xiushan County each 1 case); 817 new local asymptomatic infections (222 in Xiushan County, 160 in Yuzhong District, 97 in Jiulongpo District, 96 in Jiangbei District, 49 in Wuxi County, 40 in Yubei District, 39 in Banan District, 33 cases in Jiang County, 20 cases in Nan’an District, 10 cases in Wanzhou District, 8 cases in Hechuan District, 6 cases in Shapingba District and Bishan District, 5 cases in Kaizhou District, 4 cases in Yongchuan District and Wushan County, 4 cases in Jiangjin District and Tongliang District 3 cases each in Liangping District, 2 cases each in Qijiang District, and Yunyang County, and 1 case each in Changshou District, Tongnan District, Rongchang District, Zhongxian County, and Wansheng Economic Development Zone); 2,310 new positive people to be diagnosed. Li Pan said that at present, the epidemic situation in our city is developing rapidly. On November 16, the number of new infections in a single day hit a new high, reaching 4,072 cases. The number of new infections in the past four days exceeded 12,000. The situation of epidemic prevention and control is very severe and complicated . The central urban area is still the epicenter of the current round of the epidemic. Since the start of the war of annihilation, the daily number of newly infected people has accounted for between 81% and 86% of the city. However, the absolute number of new social infections still reached 913, which was basically the same as the number of new social infections on the day when the coordinated prevention and control in the central urban area was implemented. City-level experts judged that the rising trend of the epidemic in the central urban area began to slow down, but due to the occult nature of the new coronavirus Omicron mutant strain, potential infected people spread through the community formed by shopping at farmers’ markets, community activities in the community, and queuing up for nucleic acid testing. It poses a huge challenge to the battle against the epidemic in the central city. See also Covid, Open weekend Astrazeneca: serum to more than 8 thousand over 60 Since November, districts and counties outside the central urban area have reported a total of 3,341 cases of infection. Among them, 4 districts and counties reported more than 300 cases of infection, 6 districts and counties reported between 100 and 300 cases, and a few districts and counties reported more than 300 cases of infection. The epidemic situation is in a stage of rapid rise. The Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters has set up a front headquarters to direct the command. The Municipal Rapid Response Team and municipal disease control experts will conduct on-site guidance to key districts and counties to curb the spread of the epidemic.

On November 17, the Municipal Government Information Office held the 142nd press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. Li Pan, deputy director of the Municipal Health and Health Commission, reported that from 0-12 on November 17, there were new local confirmed cases in Chongqing. 42 cases (9 cases in Nan’an District, 5 cases in Dianjiang County, 4 cases each in Yuzhong District, Banan District, and Liangping District, 3 cases each in Shapingba District, Changshou District, and Jiangjin District, 2 cases in Nanchuan District, Jiulongpo District, and Yongchuan District , Rongchang District, Kaizhou District, Xiushan County each 1 case);

817 new local asymptomatic infections (222 in Xiushan County, 160 in Yuzhong District, 97 in Jiulongpo District, 96 in Jiangbei District, 49 in Wuxi County, 40 in Yubei District, 39 in Banan District, 33 cases in Jiang County, 20 cases in Nan’an District, 10 cases in Wanzhou District, 8 cases in Hechuan District, 6 cases in Shapingba District and Bishan District, 5 cases in Kaizhou District, 4 cases in Yongchuan District and Wushan County, 4 cases in Jiangjin District and Tongliang District 3 cases each in Liangping District, 2 cases each in Qijiang District, and Yunyang County, and 1 case each in Changshou District, Tongnan District, Rongchang District, Zhongxian County, and Wansheng Economic Development Zone); 2,310 new positive people to be diagnosed.

Li Pan said that at present, the epidemic situation in our city is developing rapidly. On November 16, the number of new infections in a single day hit a new high, reaching 4,072 cases. The number of new infections in the past four days exceeded 12,000. The situation of epidemic prevention and control is very severe and complicated . The central urban area is still the epicenter of the current round of the epidemic. Since the start of the war of annihilation, the daily number of newly infected people has accounted for between 81% and 86% of the city. However, the absolute number of new social infections still reached 913, which was basically the same as the number of new social infections on the day when the coordinated prevention and control in the central urban area was implemented. City-level experts judged that the rising trend of the epidemic in the central urban area has begun to slow down, but due to the occult nature of the new coronavirus Omicron mutant strain, potential infected people spread through the community formed by shopping at farmers’ markets, community activities in the community, and queuing up for nucleic acid testing. It poses a huge challenge to the battle against the epidemic in the central city.

Since November, districts and counties outside the central urban area have reported a total of 3,341 cases of infection. Among them, 4 districts and counties reported more than 300 cases of infection, 6 districts and counties reported between 100 and 300 cases, and a few districts and counties reported more than 300 cases of infection. The epidemic situation is in a stage of rapid rise. The Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters has set up a front headquarters to direct the command. The Municipal Rapid Response Team and municipal disease control experts will conduct on-site guidance to key districts and counties to curb the spread of the epidemic.