Recently, the news about the largest number of RTX 4090 is “several 16Pin power lines have been burned”.

The 16Pin power cable used by NVIDIA on the RTX 4090 graphics card has experienced many burnouts since the graphics card went on the marketAlthough NVIDIA has responded many times and said that it will investigate the reason, it still failed to appease the dissatisfaction of users.

Now, a user named Lucas Genova declares,A class action lawsuit will be filed against NVIDIA for the recent 16Pin power cord burnt issue, accusing NVIDIA of improper profit, breach of warranty, fraud, and violation of New York’s general commercial law.

In the lawsuit, which has been filed in California federal court, Genova alleges that NVIDIA “marketed the RTX 4090 with defective and dangerous power cord plugs and sockets, which rendered the graphics card unusable for consumers,and constitutes a serious electrical and fire hazard to every purchaser。”

It is reported that as of now, at least 26 users have reported that they have encountered the problem of burning the 16Pin power cord, and some users have even damaged the socket on the graphics card.

Currently,NVIDIA has yet to make a public response to the lawsuit, nor has it shared further details about the investigation into the RTX 4090’s power cord burnt issue.

