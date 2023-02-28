Home News Shandong boss sells sea urchin and scallops for 5 yuan for a large bowl of sea oyster noodles for 10 years: Shandong prices make people cry
News

Shandong boss sells sea urchin and scallops for 5 yuan for a large bowl of sea oyster noodles for 10 years: Shandong prices make people cry

by admin
Shandong boss sells sea urchin and scallops for 5 yuan for a large bowl of sea oyster noodles for 10 years: Shandong prices make people cry

Shandong boss sells sea urchin and scallops for 5 yuan for a large bowl of sea oyster noodles for 10 years: Prices in Shandong make people cry

2023-02-28 08:14:09 Source: KuaiTech Author: Xuehua Editor: Xuehua Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

On February 27, a guy from Pengcai, Shandong Province, was shocked by the price when he ate in Penglai: a large bowl of sea oyster noodles for 5 yuan, a large bowl of sea urchin noodles for 5 yuan, and a large bowl of scallop noodles for 5 yuan…

The boss has been selling it for more than 10 years. If the price of flour does not increase, he will keep selling it at this price! “A large bowl is huge, the taste is good, and it’s worth the money!” This price is quite explosive anywhere!

Netizens said after reading it that they were so greedy, are they all so cheap? ? ? I’m so envious! Any noodle here is more than this price! ! !

Some netizens said that the price has not been raised for more than 10 years. This simple and honest price is just the boss’s personal feelings. Over the past 10 years, banknotes have depreciated and prices have risen. In many cities, buns cost 5 yuan a piece. You can eat a bowl of seafood noodles for 5 yuan in Da Penglai.

However, having said that, local prices are actually a reflection of local income levels. The boss is not a philanthropist, and opening a restaurant for charity is difficult. A bowl of seafood noodles costs 5 yuan, which shows that it is not a loss, and it also shows that not everyone in the local area loves to “sweat wool”.

See also  The 25th Beijing-Hong Kong Fair "Two Districts" theme event was held online simultaneously in Beijing and Hong Kong-Qianlong.com.cn

Shandong boss sells sea urchin and scallops for 5 yuan for a large bowl of sea oyster noodles for 10 years: Prices in Shandong make people cry

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Xuehua

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

You may also like

Viva Air temporarily suspends its operation in Colombia.

Brennero: Mit, respect Treaties, blocks don’t work –...

Road safety and prevention actions begin in the...

The northern extension of Line 5 was officially...

The five from Huila

Waste: new reward system for Municipalities is being...

“Between 12% and 13% of Colombians achieve a...

Awards: Scaloni awarded ‘Fifa the Best’ as best...

Aurora Vergara Figueroa, new Minister of Education

Energy: so far 170 applications from SMEs for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy