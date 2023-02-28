Shandong boss sells sea urchin and scallops for 5 yuan for a large bowl of sea oyster noodles for 10 years: Prices in Shandong make people cry

On February 27, a guy from Pengcai, Shandong Province, was shocked by the price when he ate in Penglai: a large bowl of sea oyster noodles for 5 yuan, a large bowl of sea urchin noodles for 5 yuan, and a large bowl of scallop noodles for 5 yuan…

The boss has been selling it for more than 10 years. If the price of flour does not increase, he will keep selling it at this price! “A large bowl is huge, the taste is good, and it’s worth the money!” This price is quite explosive anywhere!

Netizens said after reading it that they were so greedy, are they all so cheap? ? ? I’m so envious! Any noodle here is more than this price! ! !

Some netizens said that the price has not been raised for more than 10 years. This simple and honest price is just the boss’s personal feelings. Over the past 10 years, banknotes have depreciated and prices have risen. In many cities, buns cost 5 yuan a piece. You can eat a bowl of seafood noodles for 5 yuan in Da Penglai.

However, having said that, local prices are actually a reflection of local income levels. The boss is not a philanthropist, and opening a restaurant for charity is difficult. A bowl of seafood noodles costs 5 yuan, which shows that it is not a loss, and it also shows that not everyone in the local area loves to “sweat wool”.