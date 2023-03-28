Mao Ning said that in recent years, similar cases of Japanese citizens have occurred frequently. But she did not elaborate.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Mao Ning said at a regular news briefing Monday afternoon that the Japanese citizen, who was detained earlier this month, was suspected of engaging in espionage activities in violation of China ‘s criminal and anti-espionage laws. At the press conference, she also confirmed reports that five Chinese employees of the Beijing office of the U.S. due diligence firm Mintz Group were detained in a raid last week on suspicion of operating illegally.

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, said on Monday that China had notified the Japanese embassy in Beijing that a male Japanese citizen in his 50s had been detained in Beijing. Matsuno also said the Japanese government was seeking consular access and hoped the citizen would be released soon.

Chinese authorities detained an employee of Japan’s Astellas Pharma Inc., 4503.TO. It is the second detention of employees of a foreign company in recent days, as Beijing seeks to reassure the business community that it is committed to a policy of openness.

