China Internet Civilization Conference Launches ‘Times Qingyin’ Theoretical Scholar Support Plan

“Guangming Net News: China Internet Civilization Conference Opens, Launches “Times Qingyin” Theoretical Scholar Support Plan”

Guangming Net News (Reporter Xu Qianyang) – The 2023 China Internet Civilization Conference kicked off in Xiamen, Fujian on July 18th. Yang Gu, president and editor-in-chief of Guangming.com, unveiled the “Times Qingyin” theoretical scholar support plan during the Internet Content Construction Forum. This plan, under the guidance of the Network Communication Bureau of the Central Cyberspace Administration of China and supported by the China Internet Development Foundation, aims to guide theoretical workers and netizens to produce theoretical works with meaningful content and a fresh writing style.

The “Times Qingyin” column, to be established on websites like Guangming.com, will serve as a starting point for promoting the creation of theoretical works by guiding authors to develop a writing style that is both informative and lively. Additionally, the column aims to encourage authors who possess a strong understanding of politics, theory, and dissemination to produce outstanding content. By doing so, it hopes to create a new trend in online theory dissemination and facilitate the incorporation of the party’s innovative theories into public discourse.

Yang Gu outlined four key focuses for the “Times Qingyin” column. Firstly, it aims to highlight new expressions through the use of vivid cases and stories that effectively “translate” theories and demonstrate their practical application. This approach will allow netizens to engage with theories as they would with a drama. Secondly, the column will advocate for a new style of writing, emphasizing brevity, authenticity, and novelty. By breaking away from the traditional narratives, it aims to capture more attention from online readers. Thirdly, the column will pay attention to new voices by incorporating internet-related language and materials, creating theoretical communication products with warmth and strength. Lastly, the column aims to build a new high ground for theoretical communication, providing a platform for networking and idea exchange.

The “Times Qingyin” column will invite experts and scholars who demonstrate a solid theoretical foundation, familiarity with the dynamics of network communication, and a strong willingness to participate in online theoretical publicity. Through expert and scholar databases, special lectures, theme salons, and other activities, the column will cultivate new talents for online theoretical publicity. These experts will also provide personalized guidance for young scholars, fostering innovative theoretical dissemination.

The “Times Qingyin” column is expected to facilitate the evolution of online theoretical discourse and promote the spread of the party’s ideals and innovation.

