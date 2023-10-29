Home » China Journals High-Quality Development Forum Promotes Growth and Innovation in the Publishing Industry
China Journals High-Quality Development Forum Held in Shanghai

Shanghai, October 29 – The China Journals High-Quality Development Forum, hosted by the State Press and Publication Administration, took place in Shanghai on October 27. The forum aimed to study and implement Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts, exchange achievements and experiences, and promote the high-quality development of journals in the new era.

The main forum and six sub-forums were organized as part of the event. Keynote speeches were given by representatives from various journals including Science and Technology Innovation Department of the China Association for Science and Technology, the Propaganda Department of the Hunan Provincial Party Committee, and Shanghai University. The discussions focused on topics such as cultural inheritance and development, building first-class academic journals, promoting cluster development, and enhancing the international dissemination of journals.

More than 700 people attended the forum, including representatives from central periodical administration departments, local periodical publishing management departments, and periodical industry associations. Scientists, periodical publishing units, periodical evaluation units, and database platforms were also in attendance.

The forum provided an opportunity for diverse stakeholders in the field of journal publishing to come together, exchange ideas, and establish consensus on the high-quality development of journals. With the guidance of Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts, it is expected that the Chinese journal industry will continue to make significant progress in the new era and new journey.

The China Journals High-Quality Development Forum serves as a platform for continuous development and innovation in the journal industry. It provides a space for fostering collaboration and sharing best practices to further enhance the quality and impact of Chinese journals both domestically and internationally.

