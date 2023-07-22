China-Kenya Cooperation at the Forefront of China-Africa Relations: Wang Yi Meets with Kenyan Foreign Minister Mutua

Wang Yi Meets with Kenyan Foreign Minister Mutua to Strengthen China-Kenya Cooperation

Nairobi, July 22 – The Director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yi, met with Kenyan Foreign Minister Mutua in Nairobi on July 22. During the meeting, they discussed the fruitful results of China-Kenya cooperation and the deepening of their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Wang Yi highlighted the significant progress in China-Kenya cooperation, emphasizing that it is at the forefront of China-Africa cooperation. As Kenya’s comprehensive strategic cooperative partner, China maintains a stable and consistent policy towards Kenya, always upholding equality and mutual trust. China firmly supports Kenya in safeguarding its national sovereignty and independence, as well as following a development path that suits its national conditions. Wang Yi also expressed China‘s willingness to deepen the traditional friendship between the two countries by celebrating the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations. This includes strengthening the integration of strategies, enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, and working together to overcome challenges and achieve common development. Furthermore, China supports Kenya in playing a greater role in regional and international affairs, and is committed to coordinating and cooperating with Kenya to safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

Foreign Minister Mutua reciprocated Wang Yi’s sentiment, stating that the friendship between Kenya and China is not merely a short-term measure, but a long-term strategic choice based on mutual benefit and win-win results. He expressed his gratitude for China‘s support and assistance during times of difficulty and challenges faced by Kenya. Mutua emphasized Kenya’s commitment to deepening cooperation with China across various sectors, such as trade, investment, agriculture, medical care, infrastructure construction, and addressing climate change. This is intended to promote further development of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries. Additionally, Mutua expressed Kenya’s willingness to work hand in hand with China to maintain regional peace and security, strengthen coordination and cooperation in multilateral affairs, and collectively contribute to building a better world.

The meeting between Wang Yi and Mutua highlighted the longstanding and strong friendship between China and Kenya, further reinforcing their commitment to mutually beneficial cooperation and shared development. Both sides expressed their determination to continue working together closely to achieve even greater success in various fields.

[Responsible editor: Zhou Chuqing]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

