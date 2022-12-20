Home News China Medicines: Pfizer is a prescription drug whose sales volume cannot be estimated and has been included in the temporary medical insurance
News

by admin
China Business News 2022-12-20 15:50:23

Today the reporter called China Medicines as an investor. The company stated that Pfizer’s new crown drug is a prescription drug, and the sales volume of the new contract cannot be predicted, and the company stated that the Pfizer’s new crown drug in the new contract will also be temporarily included in the payment of local medical insurance, and the specific situation will be implemented according to national policies.

