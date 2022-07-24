Four pavilions in Beijing, Guangzhou, Hangzhou and Xi’an were unveiled at the same time

On the morning of July 23, the inauguration ceremony of the China National Edition Pavilion was held simultaneously in Beijing, Guangzhou, Hangzhou and Xi’an to announce the unveiling.

Among them, the inauguration ceremony of Hangzhou National Version Museum (Hangzhou Branch of China National Version Museum) was held in Liangzhu, adding a new cultural landmark to the construction of Zhejiang New Era Cultural Highland.

The inauguration of the four halls in the country is held simultaneously in the four places. Such specifications are rare.

What kind of museum is the National Version Museum? There are only four in the country, why does Hangzhou have a seat? Why did the Hangzhou National Version Museum choose Liangzhu? Let us take you to understand the deep meaning behind the National Version Museum.

What kind of museum is the National Version Museum?

In our daily life, we often hear about libraries, museums, cultural centers, archives, etc., but rarely do we hear about the version museum. So what kind of museum is the version museum?

To understand the version library, we must first understand what a version is. Version, originally refers to different prints of the same book. For example, the well-known “Dream of Red Mansions” has different versions such as “Jiaxu version”, “Yi Mao version”, “Gengchen version”, “Qi Xu version”, “Collected version”, “Dream manuscript version” and so on. .

Later, version refers to the manifestation of the same kind of things in different media, such as ancient books, bronzes, books, newspapers, coins, food stamps, manuscripts, etc., which are mostly versions, recording the history and culture of their respective eras.

Therefore, all kinds of resources that bear the imprint of Chinese civilization in ancient and modern times, at home and abroad, can be called versions. In short, the edition is the “golden seed” that records history and witnesses civilization.

The Version Museum is a “storehouse” planned by the state from the strategic height of cultural security and cultural revival to store and preserve the “golden seeds” of civilization, also known as the seed gene bank of Chinese civilization; All kinds of edition resources are included in the collection, and it is a comprehensive venue that integrates various functions such as exhibition halls, libraries, archives, and museums.

In addition, the version library also has an important function – it undertakes the important task of the remote disaster recovery center of version resources.

Versions of Chinese classics and Chinese cultural relics are as vast as smoke and are the carrier of five thousand years of civilization. To make version resources live and pass on, such a version preservation and inheritance system with strategic vision and overall vision is necessary.

Ancient Chinese cultural books are mostly paper, wood, silk, etc. These books are most afraid of two things: one is fire, and the other is insects. Therefore, it is usually stored in multiple places during storage, which is what we often say “don’t put eggs in the same basket”.

For example, after the compilation of “Siku Quanshu”, a total of seven sets were copied, which were hidden in the Forbidden City Wenyuan Pavilion, Yuanmingyuan Wenyuan Pavilion, Shengjing (now Shenyang) Wensu Pavilion, Chengde Mountain Resort Wenjin Pavilion and Yangzhou Wenhui Pavilion, Zhenjiang Wenzong Pavilion, Hangzhou Wenlan Pavilion. In this way, even if one part is damaged, other versions can still be passed on, so that our Chinese civilization can continue to inherit.

This also means that the four places and four museums all undertake the heavy responsibility of edition preservation.

There are only four in the country, why does Hangzhou have a seat?

There are four Chinese National Version Museums, with a total of three points. The central main building “Wenhan Pavilion” is located in Beijing, and the three branches are Wenqin Pavilion in Guangzhou, Wenrun Pavilion in Hangzhou and Wenji Pavilion in Xi’an. It should be noted that, whether it is the main library or the branch library, it is a national museum and a national-level project.

There are only four in the country, why does Hangzhou have a seat?

First of all, from the perspective of geographical latitude and longitude, when choosing the location of the four national edition pavilions, considering the vast territory of the motherland, there are four locations in each of the four directions.

Hangzhou, located in the east, has been one of the royal libraries since ancient times. We mentioned earlier that the “Siku Quanshu” is one of the seven major libraries in the country, among which Wenlan Pavilion is located by the West Lake in Hangzhou and at the southern foot of Gushan Mountain.

From the perspective of cultural self-confidence, Hangzhou is one of the birthplaces of Chinese civilization, and the Liangzhu civilization, Wuyue culture, and Southern Song culture are unique. Taking Song Yun culture as an example, Hangzhou, as the capital of the Southern Song Dynasty, was a gathering area when the Song culture flourished, and it was a rich place for the cultural relics of the two Song Dynasties. To undertake this mission has regional advantages and is a gift from history.

The Hangzhou National Version Museum is located next to the ruins of the ancient city of Liangzhu, a world cultural heritage. Wu Xueyong, head of the preparatory team for the Hangzhou National Edition Museum, said that the location of the Hangzhou National Edition Museum in Liangzhu is particularly particular—it is a piece of land that demonstrates the five thousand years of Chinese civilization, and the architectural structure and cultural heritage of the National Edition Museum are precisely the same. Pay attention to this.

“In terms of content construction, Hangzhou has three world cultural heritage sites, namely West Lake, Canal, and Liangzhu, Qiantang and Lin’an. This is a city with a very deep cultural heritage. Therefore, for content construction, we first focus on Song Yun culture. It is our root; the second is the Jiangnan version; the third is facing the Yangtze River Delta and the Yangtze River Basin.” Wu Xueyong said that while the Beijing main museum grasps the overall direction, the Xi’an branch and the Guangzhou branch will also radiate northwest culture and Lingnan culture. And so on, they are both distinct and closely related. Therefore, in the overall layout, it is necessary to deeply understand the strategic significance and cultural forward-looking of building a national version pavilion.

In addition, Zhejiang, represented by Hangzhou, has deeply implemented the grand blueprint for the construction of a major cultural province drawn up by Comrade Xi Jinping in recent years. From accelerating the construction of a major cultural province, a strong cultural province, to the construction of a cultural Zhejiang, Zhejiang has been consistent.

Last year, at the Cultural Work Conference of the Provincial Party Committee, Zhejiang proposed the “eight projects” to deepen cultural construction and further promote the Zhejiang project of new era culture.

Therefore, setting up a branch in Hangzhou is both a mission and a responsibility.

Created by Wang Shu, China‘s first Pritzker Architecture Prize winner

Introduced artistic celadon screen fan design for the first time in architectural history

Hangzhou National Version Museum, also known as “Wenrun Pavilion”, is located in Changming Village, Pingyao Town, Yuhang District.

It was designed by Wang Shu, the first Pritzker Architecture Prize winner in China.

In particular, it is worth mentioning that the Hangzhou National Edition Museum introduced the design of artistic celadon screen fans for the first time in the history of architecture.

Wang Shu said that the design of the celadon screen fan was inspired by the screen of the Song Dynasty. When the Song people gathered outdoors, they would put a U-shaped landscape painting screen behind them. Everyone sat in front of the screen and drank tea and sang poetry, which was very ceremonial. In Ma Yuan, a famous painter in the Southern Song Dynasty, he saw the small square screens inside and moved it to the Hangzhou National Version Museum in the form of celadon.

Why Celadon? Wang Shu explained that the Hangzhou National Version Museum is also called “Wenrun Pavilion”. How to embody the word “moisturizing” immediately comes to mind in the “Book of Songs” that “says a gentleman, warms it like jade”.

“Then how can we reflect the effect of being warm and moist like jade in architecture, we think of plum green from Longquan kiln. The texture of this kind of porcelain is also built by the ancients to imitate jade, and it is the most moist.” Finally, the celadon used for the celadon screen fan in the museum was fired in a special kiln in Longquan.

“Not only the design of the celadon screen fan, but other such as rammed earth walls, steel-wood structures, bronze roofs, etc., can reflect the aesthetic conception of the unity of nature and man in Song Dynasty paintings. From a certain point of view, Hangzhou State The version pavilion is like a travel map of streams and mountains, full of texture.” Wang Shu said.

“Architecture is a very important carrier for the revival of Chinese culture. We also need to do some architectural designs that are based on Chinese traditions and can reflect Chinese culture.” said Zhu Zhouyin, executive design director of the construction drawing design of the Hangzhou National Version Museum construction project. During the years, in the process of urbanization in China, architecture is often a stage where functionality is more important than cultural and artistic. Through the construction of Hangzhou National Version Museum, the cultural connotation and significance of the building will become more and more prominent.

Hangzhou National Version Museum will be open to the public by appointment soon

Four themed exhibitions and digital pavilions open to the public at the same time

Hangzhou National Edition Museum “focuses on Tibet and combines Tibetan exhibitions”, based in Zhejiang, facing the Yangtze River Delta, radiating the Yangtze River Basin, and carrying out edition collection work through the “double lines” of unit submission and social collection. While accepting donations, the museum also provides storage and escrow services for rare editions.

Up to now, Hangzhou National Version Museum has received a total of 1 million copies (pieces) of various editions submitted and donated by units and the society, including the “Communist Manifesto” in various languages, the bronze sword of the Warring States Period of Yue Wangzhou, Alipay and Health Code the first line of code and other precious versions. The collection of various versions is still in progress.

What everyone is most concerned about is when will the Hangzhou National Version Museum open to the public?

As far as we know, the Hangzhou National Edition Pavilion will be open to the public by appointment soon, and the four major themed exhibitions and digital exhibition halls will also be open to the public at the same time.