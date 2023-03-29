It has been nearly 53 years since Guohua Golf Course opened in 1970. It is a regular 18-hole golf course closest to Taipei City. The Guohua Golf Course is designed in combination with the natural terrain. Its fairways are designed by the famous Japanese golf designer-Kawao Abe. With the undulations of the natural terrain, it fully expresses the characteristics of the course and the pleasure of hitting the ball with height differences. Its characteristic pitch. The bunkers and ponds are properly arranged, and the trees on both sides are dense and thick, which is the best choice for summer golf. The statue of “Eighteen Arhats” stands beside the tee table of each hole, and the strong Zen flavor is naturally integrated into the course, showing its unique style.

The conditions of the course are too good, but change and upgrade require determination and courage. Guohua Golf Course is using actions to improve itself! Moreover, it starts from the root. In order to improve the quality of the ball, Guohua Golf Course has been undergoing fairway renovation since last year. The sprinkler irrigation system has been installed on 9 holes, and the terrace will be rebuilt next. The Bermuda 419 grass species that has been used for a long time is not easy to maintain due to the long sunshine time required. The course is also considered to be replaced one after another. I hope to present a brand new look to the guests in the near future.

Looking from the Guohua Stadium after the rain, the surrounding area is full of clouds and mist.Picture/provided by the operator

Another direction is to grab the stomach of every young golfer with solid food! In order to expand the source of customers and strive to be younger, we have specially cooperated with the well-known noodle cuisine brand “Jia Yishi Day” to provide more diverse and younger food choices for visitors. The brand of “Jia Yishiri” originated from the Jia family’s parents who were in charge of the famous restaurant “Tianjin Wei Xiaoguan” in the 1980s. They carefully developed many specialty dishes and classic dishes. Their hard work has also created their persistence and attention to cooking. The combination of different industries between Guohua Stadium and “Jia Yishi Day” is the best proof of the stadium’s efforts to rejuvenate. The first wave features Sichuan Spicy Duck Blood Winter Noodles (the brand’s popular personal spicy pot, spicy soup that you can drink); Cuiyu Sanxian Dumplings (replicating Jia’s dumplings, creating a hand-made taste, try fresh meat, vegetables and fresh seafood); Spicy Duck Blood Noodles Dumplings (creative noodle dishes with unique taste and texture) and Ma Jiang Noodles (a creation of noodles that continues the tradition but gives new flavors). These carefully selected meals that fit the tastes of today’s young people have received rave reviews from golfers since they were launched. Guohua Stadium and “Jia Yishi Day” will launch more food options one after another. Please wait and see. .

Most importantly, it is also a major selling point and topic point of this year’s Guohua Stadium. This year, the stadium specially launched the “Exclusive Secret Zone”, an independent private space with both indoor and outdoor spaces. It has been widely praised by all circles since its trial operation at the end of last year. With an indoor space of nearly 80 pings and an outdoor area of ​​over 500 pings of emerald green golf course exclusive turf, it is not a problem to host small and medium-sized events for hundreds of people. Because of this, Guohua Stadium has set up a special project department to deal with foreign investment business. It is to let more people not only go to the stadium to play, but also participate in new product launches, fashion shows, car appreciation, weddings, corporate networking exchanges, and small concerts. …and other activities, choose this venue which is rare in the industry, a venue with a suburban look but with the convenience of an urban area, with convenient parking and isolation from the outside world, it will definitely give the participants a refreshing golf style.

Guohua Stadium “Exclusive Secret Zone”, with nearly 80 square meters of indoor space and more than 500 square meters of outdoor turf green space, can accommodate hundreds of people for small and medium-sized events.Picture/provided by the operator

The youngest woman in the industry and the vice chairman of Guohua Golf Course, He Lichun, with the support of the chairman, not only assists Guohua Golf Course to improve the quality of various hardware and software, but also hopes to promote golf in Taiwan in different ways. Guohua Stadium will join hands with the most prestigious HOPE Golf Academy coaching team in Taipei City, and the Guohua Culture and Education Foundation to create a new golf ecology. The Guohua youth project plan will be launched in the second half of the year. At that time, the young coaches of the HOPE Golf Academy will pass on correct concepts and invest in resources from the Guohua Cultural and Educational Foundation. It is hoped that the next generation of young coaches and teenagers will The Guohua Culture and Education Foundation will be responsible for the relevant publicity and event planning. It is hoped that with the iron triangle-like close cooperation of golf courses, academies, and foundations, we will create a new atmosphere, inject a new ecology of the industry, and promote golf to become more youthful, more lively, creative, and diverse.

With her background as a golf player and professional coach, Ho Lai Chun has always spared no effort in the development of the golf industry, and has also taken practical actions to attract more new blood and join the ranks of promoting golf together. The latest good news is that in May, the Guohua Stadium will join hands with the Chinese Golf Association for the first time to allow C-level coaches to hold lectures at this golf course closest to the center of Taipei. The young prospective coaches will have the opportunity to listen to her lectures and impart her years of teaching experience. In the future, she also hopes to introduce more different professional courses led by the Guohua Culture and Education Foundation, so that the next generation of players and coaches can get in touch with more. New knowledge, more comprehensive growth. Ho Li-chun hopes that through a series of unusual activities, the golf industry can continue to flourish in Taiwan, the younger and easier it is to get in touch with the age group, the more and more fans there are, and the more diverse and interesting activities can be. presentation!

The post “Guohua Golf Course” is fully renovated and upgraded, happily embracing the younger generation of golfers appeared first on Business Times.

