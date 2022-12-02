Home News China outbreak: Authorities say ‘zeroing’ end of Omicron virus weakening pathogenicity is just around the corner – BBC News 中文
China outbreak: Authorities say 'zeroing' end of Omicron virus weakening pathogenicity is just around the corner – BBC News 中文

China outbreak: Authorities say 'zeroing' end of Omicron virus weakening pathogenicity is just around the corner – BBC News 中文

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said for two days in a row that the pathogenicity of the Omicron virus has weakened and that prevention and control measures will be optimized. She did not mention that she will continue to adhere to the “clearing” policy.

After widespread anti-blockade demonstrations broke out in China, Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said for two consecutive days that the pathogenicity of the Omicron virus had weakened and that prevention and control measures would be optimized. The outside world speculates whether China will change the “clearing” policy to a certain extent.

However, the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in China continues to rise, according to data from China‘s National Health Commission. On Thursday (December 1), China reported nearly 35,000 confirmed cases, of which asymptomatic infections accounted for the majority, with more than 30,000 cases. Cases are mainly concentrated in Guangdong, Beijing and Chongqing.

Authorities say virus less pathogenic

Recently, high-level Chinese government officials held a symposium on epidemic prevention and control for two consecutive days. Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan stated at both symposiums that the pathogenicity of the Omicron virus has weakened and that prevention and control measures will be optimized.

Anti-epidemic workers in protective suits prepare to enter a cordoned-off apartment building.

At the symposium on Wednesday (November 30), Sun Chunlan said that the prevention and control policy continues to be optimized, taking small steps without stopping, and constantly improving measures such as diagnosis, testing, admission, and isolation to strengthen the immunity of the entire population, especially the elderly. Vaccination, speed up the preparation of treatment drugs and medical resources.

