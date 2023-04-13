China recorded the first human death from H3N8 bird flu on March 16, a 56-year-old woman from Guangdong province, as announced by the World Health Organization (WHO) in a statement published on Tuesday.

The text indicates that the patient had a history of exposure to live poultry prior to the onset of the disease, and clarifies that no close contacts have developed infection or symptoms of the disease to date.

Likewise, the WHO points out that this is the third case of H3N8 detected in humans in the Asian country, after the two confirmed cases in April and May 2022, one of which developed a critical illness. with RT

