Home News China records first human death from H3N8 bird flu
News

China records first human death from H3N8 bird flu

by admin
China records first human death from H3N8 bird flu

China recorded the first human death from H3N8 bird flu on March 16, a 56-year-old woman from Guangdong province, as announced by the World Health Organization (WHO) in a statement published on Tuesday.

The text indicates that the patient had a history of exposure to live poultry prior to the onset of the disease, and clarifies that no close contacts have developed infection or symptoms of the disease to date.

Likewise, the WHO points out that this is the third case of H3N8 detected in humans in the Asian country, after the two confirmed cases in April and May 2022, one of which developed a critical illness. with RT

See also  Delayed introduction - criticism of Lauterbach for the organ donation register

You may also like

Protesters interrupt motion of censure against Foreign Minister...

The bombs on Cagliari in ’43 come to...

The parliamentary opposition fails to collect signatures

They advance in the collection of biological samples...

Football: Rome one step away from Aouar, visits...

Raja and Wydad complete the qualifiers for the...

They investigate the massacre that occurred in El...

Generali buys back 1.5 billion bonds and launches...

Corrida in the streets of Rabat! – OujdaCity

Watch out for those branches!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy