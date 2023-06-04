China relies on “digitized coal”

9
While western countries are cutting back on their traditional energy sources to meet climate targets set by global organizations, China is working to modernize its many coal mines.
In the United Nations Paris Agreement of 2015, many countries committed to reducing their emissions. China, on the other hand, is allowed to continue expanding its coal-fired power plants until around 2030 and has only committed to becoming “carbon neutral” by 2060.
Western countries continue to crack down on fossil fuel use, and…