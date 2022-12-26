Home News China scraps entry quarantine, renames ‘coronavirus’ to ‘coronavirus infection’ – BBC News 中文
China scraps entry quarantine, renames 'coronavirus' to 'coronavirus infection' – BBC News 中文

China will lift a strict border blockade that has been in place for nearly three years.

China announced that starting from January 8 next year, it will cancel the isolation management of inbound personnel, and announced that it will no longer implement isolation measures for domestic people infected with the new crown. Authorities also announced that the name “new crown pneumonia” will be changed to “novel coronavirus infection”.

China‘s National Health Commission said in a statement on Monday (December 26) that passengers going to China will not need to apply for a health code and be quarantined after entry, but they will need to undergo a nucleic acid test 48 hours before departure.

Authorities will also facilitate visas for foreigners coming to China, cancel control measures on the number of international passenger flights, and gradually resume outbound travel for Chinese citizens, the statement said.

The move marks that China will gradually lift the strict border blockade that has been in place for nearly three years, and it also means that China is further turning to “coexisting with the virus”.

