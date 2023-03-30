Home News China Water Week | Jianghe rejuvenates and joins hands to protect the “Mother River”-Home News-Jellyfish Net
China Water Week | Rivers rejuvenate and join hands to protect the “Mother River”

People’s Daily Online• 2023-03-28 21:04:52 •Reporter Yang Xi

Rivers and lakes are important carriers of water resources and an important part of ecosystems and land space. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, my country has continued to promote the rule of law in water conservancy, improve the level of river and lake safety protection, and improve the country’s water safety guarantee capabilities. The rivers and rivers have taken on a new look.
From March 22nd to 28th is the 36th “China Water Week”. This year’s theme is “Strengthening water management according to law and joining hands to protect the mother river”. Overlooking the major water systems of the Yellow River and the Yangtze River Basin from the air, a beautiful picture of the harmonious coexistence of man and water is displayed in front of us. Let us join hands to protect the mother river and inject continuous power into the sustainable development of the Chinese nation.

Source: Ministry of Natural Resources

Copywriting planning: Yang Xi

Design and Production: Fang Hong


