Not long ago, the “2020 China Population Census by Counties” (hereinafter referred to as “County Data”) compiled by the Office of the Leading Group for the Seventh National Population Census of the State Council released the population data of county-level units across the country. Among them, the urban population data of 683 cities (including municipalities directly under the Central Government, cities under separate state planning, provincial capitals, ordinary prefecture-level cities and county-level cities) are also made public.

According to the number of permanent residents in urban areas, cities are divided into five categories and seven grades: cities with a permanent population of more than 10 million are megacities, 5 million to 10 million are megacities, and 3 million to 5 million are I-type large cities and 1 million to 1 million are large cities. 3 million type II big cities are also called big cities.

According to the “County Information”,There are a total of 105 large cities in the country, including 7 megacities, 14 megacities, 14 Type I large cities and 70 Type II large cities.

Megacities include: Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Tianjin

Megacities include: Wuhan, Dongguan, Xi’an, Hangzhou, Foshan, Nanjing, Shenyang, Qingdao, Jinan, Changsha, Harbin, Zhengzhou, Kunming, and Dalian.