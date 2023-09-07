China’s Chairman Xi Jinping Issues New Measures for Military Family Planning

Xi Jinping, Chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed an order to issue the “Measures for the Military to Implement the Population and Family Planning Law of the People’s Republic of China“. These measures will come into effect on September 10, 2023.

The “Measures” aim to fully implement the “Population and Family Planning Law of the People’s Republic of China” within the military. They are focused on improving the cohesion and combat effectiveness of the troops, as well as addressing the needs of military personnel regarding family matters such as marriage, pregnancy, childbirth, and education. The goal is to build a technical service support system for the entire birth chain, ensuring the welfare of military personnel and promoting their family happiness.

The “Measures” consist of 33 articles, which cover various aspects of fertility regulation, incentives and support, and fertility services within the military. It advocates for age-appropriate marriage and childbirth for military personnel, as well as emphasizing the importance of eugenics. The policy allows military couples to have up to three children. Additionally, the “Measures” include provisions for new parental leave and parental care leave, with improved supporting measures for childcare education and services. Consultation, guidance, health care services, and technical services are also emphasized in the “Measures”.

These measures are seen as an important step in implementing population and family planning policies within the military. They aim to provide comprehensive support and assistance to military personnel, while also standardizing and strengthening family planning and healthcare services. The goal is to protect the legitimate rights and interests of military personnel, ensuring their well-being and promoting a harmonious family life.

With the issuance of these “Measures”, the Chinese military is taking a proactive approach to address the needs of its personnel and ensure their overall welfare. The guidelines set forth in these measures will undoubtedly contribute to the overall well-being and happiness of military families in the People’s Republic of China.