November 14, 2022 at 7:30 am Last update: 1 hour ago

news/240/cpsprodpb/132D8/production/_127625587_beijing_covid.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/132D8/production/_127625587_beijing_covid.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/132D8/production/_127625587_beijing_covid.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/132D8/production/_127625587_beijing_covid.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/132D8/production/_127625587_beijing_covid.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/132D8/production/_127625587_beijing_covid.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/132D8/production/_127625587_beijing_covid.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/132D8/production/_127625587_beijing_covid.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/132D8/production/_127625587_beijing_covid.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/132D8/production/_127625587_beijing_covid.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,Reuters image caption, Beijing’s Covid-19 prevention workers in protective suits walk near a locked apartment complex.

For four consecutive days, the number of local infections in China has exceeded 10,000. Guangdong, Henan, Chongqing and Inner Mongolia all have four-digit new cases, and the capital Beijing continues to heat up.

China‘s National Health Commission announced on November 14 that there were 16,072 new local cases of the new crown in the country in the past day, of which 1,747 were local confirmed cases and 14,325 were local asymptomatic infections.

There were 4,648 new local cases in Guangdong Province, the epicenter of the epidemic, including 707 confirmed cases and 3,941 asymptomatic infections.

There were 4,541 cases in Guangzhou, and the city’s four districts, Haizhu, Liwan, Panyu and Yuexiu, adjusted social epidemic prevention and control measures. Haizhu District, which was “silent” for three days from November 5th and then extended to November 11th, was extended again until midnight on the 16th. Primary and secondary schools and kindergartens continued to suspend their return to school, but some subways and buses resumed operations. Government agencies, enterprises and institutions will resume normal order in an orderly manner. Supermarkets and markets will be opened to 75% of the maximum reception capacity, and restaurants may be open but dine-in is prohibited. Panyu District also extended the prevention and control measures until the 16th, and Yuexiu District and Liwan District extended it to midnight on the 18th. See also Documentary of the First Mobile Detachment of the Beijing Armed Police Corps cultivating "loyal guards with iron hearts and missions to the party" - Ministry of National Defense of the People's Republic of China

There were 3014 new cases in Henan Province and 2981 in Zhengzhou. He Xiong, the mayor of Zhengzhou, said that efforts should be made to achieve zero social status in the shortest possible time and restore normal production and living order as soon as possible.

Chongqing pregnant woman has miscarriage, authorities “sincerely apologize”

Your device does not support playback of multimedia materials video caption, China‘s epidemic continues to heat up and optimize epidemic prevention and control, but still maintain “dynamic clearing”

There were 2,297 new cases in Chongqing. The authorities reported on the evening of the 13th that 39 administrative units had infected cases. The social aspect of newly infected people in the central urban area was found to be relatively high, while the other four districts Jiulongpo District, Dadukou District and Nan’an District were found. 75% of the newly infected people in Liangjiang New Area were found to be socially infected. The authorities have designated more than 1,000 high-risk areas, referring to the need to “do our best to find the source of infection, cut off the chain of transmission, and control risk areas.”

Under the restrictions of epidemic prevention, a pregnant woman in Shiqiaopu Sijixiangshan Community, Jiulongpo District, Chongqing, felt unwell on the 12th. She was sent to the hospital after a 4-hour delay due to the closure and control, and finally miscarried. The Jiulongpo District Party Committee and District Government stated on November 14 that it was not true that the 120 ambulances were blocked from entering the community, but it was true that the communication was not in place, and the community vehicles were not guaranteed in a timely manner. Appropriate compensation has been given, and “the parties have been forgiven”. The District Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision has filed a case to investigate the relevant cadres and investigated the property company in detail.

news/240/cpsprodpb/180F8/production/_127625589_china_covid1.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/180F8/production/_127625589_china_covid1.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/180F8/production/_127625589_china_covid1.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/180F8/production/_127625589_china_covid1.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/180F8/production/_127625589_china_covid1.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/180F8/production/_127625589_china_covid1.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/180F8/production/_127625589_china_covid1.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/180F8/production/_127625589_china_covid1.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/180F8/production/_127625589_china_covid1.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/180F8/production/_127625589_china_covid1.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,ALY SONG image caption, A woman is tested for the new coronavirus at a nucleic acid testing site in Shanghai.

In addition, Inner Mongolia added 1,266 new cases. Chifeng City Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters stated that 7 cases of positive infection of logistics personnel were found in the past two days. Because of their very complicated activity trajectories and the fact that some infected persons concealed their activity trajectories, the risk of community transmission was extremely high. The authorities decided to continue 3 in the central urban area. Round region nucleic acid detection. Previously, six rounds of nucleic acid testing have been done in this area, and one round of regional nucleic acid testing will be conducted every day from November 8 to 13.

The capital Beijing also added 407 new cases. The authorities said on the 13th that many clustered epidemics involved construction sites, express logistics, catering institutions, nursing homes, schools, hotels, hotels and other crowded places. The epidemic in Beijing is in the progress stage, and the pressure of prevention and control continues to increase. Beijing China-Japan Friendship Hospital announced that it will suspend all outpatient and medical services from the 14th.

The official media said that it is firm to “defend the import from the outside, and prevent the rebound from the inside.”

The official media People’s Daily published an article signed “Zhong Yin” on the 14th, saying that it will unswervingly implement the general strategy of “foreign import, domestic rebound”, describing the strategy as “an effective measure that is in line with my country’s national conditions and has been tested by practice.” , the way is right, the effect is good, and it is the magic weapon for our country to prevent and control the epidemic.”

The article pointed out that in order to adhere to foreign defense imports, we must strengthen port health and quarantine and optimize the entry process; adhere to internal defense rebound, and strictly implement the requirements for early detection, early reporting, early isolation, and early treatment; We must not take it lightly, be paralyzed, and must not let the hard-won results of prevention and control go to waste.”

The Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council of China held a press conference on November 12. Spokesman Mi Feng emphasized that the “Twenty” optimization measures are the improvement of the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, “not to relax the prevention and control, nor to let go of the It is to further improve the scientificity and accuracy of prevention and control,” and reiterated that we must unswervingly implement the general policy of “dynamic clearing”.

In response to the problem of excessive epidemic prevention, Lei Haichao, deputy director of the National Health and Health Commission, emphasized that various localities have set up special classes for rectification “layers of overweight”, which are scheduled every day to actively respond to the problems reported by netizens and the masses in various places, and transfer them to relevant localities for resolution. , “to ensure that the 20 major measures to optimize epidemic prevention and control can be implemented and implemented in their original form.”