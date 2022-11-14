Home News China’s epidemic heats up: Guangdong, Henan, Chongqing and Mongolia are hardest hit, official media says they will firmly ‘defend imports from abroad and prevent rebound from home’ – BBC News 中文
China's epidemic heats up: Guangdong, Henan, Chongqing and Mongolia are hardest hit, official media says they will firmly 'defend imports from abroad and prevent rebound from home' – BBC News 中文

China's epidemic heats up: Guangdong, Henan, Chongqing and Mongolia are hardest hit, official media says they will firmly 'defend imports from abroad and prevent rebound from home' – BBC News 中文

image source,Reuters

Beijing's Covid-19 prevention workers in protective suits walk near a locked apartment complex.

For four consecutive days, the number of local infections in China has exceeded 10,000. Guangdong, Henan, Chongqing and Inner Mongolia all have four-digit new cases, and the capital Beijing continues to heat up.

China‘s National Health Commission announced on November 14 that there were 16,072 new local cases of the new crown in the country in the past day, of which 1,747 were local confirmed cases and 14,325 were local asymptomatic infections.

There were 4,648 new local cases in Guangdong Province, the epicenter of the epidemic, including 707 confirmed cases and 3,941 asymptomatic infections.

There were 4,541 cases in Guangzhou, and the city’s four districts, Haizhu, Liwan, Panyu and Yuexiu, adjusted social epidemic prevention and control measures. Haizhu District, which was “silent” for three days from November 5th and then extended to November 11th, was extended again until midnight on the 16th. Primary and secondary schools and kindergartens continued to suspend their return to school, but some subways and buses resumed operations. Government agencies, enterprises and institutions will resume normal order in an orderly manner. Supermarkets and markets will be opened to 75% of the maximum reception capacity, and restaurants may be open but dine-in is prohibited. Panyu District also extended the prevention and control measures until the 16th, and Yuexiu District and Liwan District extended it to midnight on the 18th.

