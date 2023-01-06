[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 05, 2023]People in Luyi County, Henan Province set off fireworks to celebrate New Year’s Day, which caused clashes between the police and the people, and the people smashed police cars angrily. People all over China set off fireworks to resist the power, which is known as the “Fireworks Revolution”. Videos posted on the Internet show that the police in many places no longer suppress violently.

On the evening of January 2, people in Luyi County ignored the official ban and set off fireworks in the streets. The police car that came to arrest people was smashed by angry people. The next day, the Luyi County Public Security Bureau notified that 8 people were “opened for investigation” and 6 people had been arrested.

Still, local youth are undeterred. A video posted on the Internet showed that on the evening of January 4, a large number of young people in Luyi County gathered in another slightly remote location and continued to set off fireworks to celebrate. The police who came to arrest him did not appear in the video.

In addition, recently, videos of residents in other cities in China setting off fireworks on the street have been circulating on the Internet. Most of the videos do not show the violent suppression by the police.

One of the videos, dated January 3, shows a young woman in Tianjin setting off fireworks in the street on New Year’s Eve. The police only verbally stopped her, but the woman ignored her and continued to set off. In the next few days, fireworks were everywhere in the city, and the police and the public became spectators.

Another video released on January 2 showed a number of private cars passing through the streets of a certain city in China, setting off fireworks while walking. The police on the streets no longer “enforced the law” but watched with their hands behind their backs.

There are also netizens sorting out videos of fireworks in multiple cities (Link), all show that there was no violent stop by the police.

However, there is also a video from January 4th (Link) shows that a private car set off fireworks on the street in a certain place, and many police cars chased and intercepted it.

According to online news, besides Henan, “firework incidents” also broke out in Jiangsu, Guangxi, Shandong, Chongqing and other places.

Li Fatian, a current affairs commentator in Henan, told Radio Free Asia that the closure of the epidemic in the past three years has caused public dissatisfaction. The incident of overturning a police car in Henan is just a microcosm of public dissatisfaction with the government. The anxiety and rage created by the inhumane lockdown of the CCP, and the fear of death caused by the sudden unblocking may have prompted the people to vent in this way.

Wang Jian, a political commentator, said that in the past, the Chinese people were afraid to take to the streets for fear of violent suppression by the Communist Party, but the “White Paper Movement” broke this taboo and made the people realize that they could take to the streets to fight for their rights. Therefore, people in many places intentionally violated the CCP’s ban by setting off fireworks, setting off another protest movement and continuing to fight for their own rights.

Like Li Fatian, Wang Jian believes that it is foreseeable that there will continue to be waves of protest movements in China in the future, and there will be more and more various mass incidents.

