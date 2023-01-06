Home Sports Sky confirms the news of Fcinter1908: Inter, taken Nezirevic, that’s who it is
Sky confirms the news of Fcinter1908: Inter, taken Nezirevic, that’s who it is

Sky confirms the news of Fcinter1908: Inter, taken Nezirevic, that’s who it is

An advance news on December 22nd by Fcinter1908, who had learned of the positive audition supported by the Swedish defender

“Inter have taken the Swedish right-back born in 2004 Alem Nezirevic. On Monday the medical tests and the signing: a four-year contract”. Thus Sky Sport on the new arrival for Inter’s Primavera.

An advance news last December 22nd by Fcinter1908, who had learned of the positive audition sustained by the Swedish defender, coming from Motala (third division club in his country).

January 5, 2023 (change January 5, 2023 | 2:57 pm)

